My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Metaphors in Glass

by 5 Comments

South Korean-American glass artist Eunsuh Choi uses flameworked glass to spiritually and metaphorically illustrate human encounters with success and failure in the pursuit of personal ambition. She wants viewers to be able to imagine themselves inside the piece, exploring it from the inside.

“In my work, I am attempting to create a physical representation of what it feels like to have a personal moment of revelation when standing in the presence of the actual piece. The moment feels as if something sacred is taking place as the viewer visualizes him or herself climbing the dedicate structure in an equally delicate manner— transcending one’s self beyond the realm of physical possibility. Although beautiful looking objects, there is an allure to these pieces that similarly surpasses their physicality in that the viewer not only becomes overwhelmed by what they see, but, more importantly, in what they sense internally.”

-Eunsuh Choi Artist Statement

Some of her pieces are even wearable, though I wouldn’t have the nerve. I’m way too klutzy for that. I think I’d better just admire her work from a safe distance…

You can follow the incredibly-talented Eunsuh Choi on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Shopify.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Metaphors in Glass

  1. janhaltn
    October 17, 2022 at 8:05 am

    I loved looking at all of them. Beautiful work. I agree with Donna, I would not have one in my house because it would get broke I am sure. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    October 17, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I’m really not too sure about some of these but I do like the clouds and the cages are interesting.” Please don’t touch” seems to be needed

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 17, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    Wearable glass is so incredibly cool but I am like you and need to leave that to people with more poise. I think this glasswork is amazing. Because I am an avid tea drinker, I am most drawn to the teapot with the steam clouds. I love that one but I would honestly be happy to have any of these pieces on my shelves.

