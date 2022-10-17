Metaphors in Glass

South Korean-American glass artist Eunsuh Choi uses flameworked glass to spiritually and metaphorically illustrate human encounters with success and failure in the pursuit of personal ambition. She wants viewers to be able to imagine themselves inside the piece, exploring it from the inside.
“In my work, I am attempting to create a physical representation of what it feels like to have a personal moment of revelation when standing in the presence of the actual piece. The moment feels as if something sacred is taking place as the viewer visualizes him or herself climbing the dedicate structure in an equally delicate manner— transcending one’s self beyond the realm of physical possibility. Although beautiful looking objects, there is an allure to these pieces that similarly surpasses their physicality in that the viewer not only becomes overwhelmed by what they see, but, more importantly, in what they sense internally.”-Eunsuh Choi Artist Statement
Some of her pieces are even wearable, though I wouldn’t have the nerve. I’m way too klutzy for that. I think I’d better just admire her work from a safe distance…
You can follow the incredibly-talented Eunsuh Choi on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Shopify.
I loved looking at all of them. Beautiful work. I agree with Donna, I would not have one in my house because it would get broke I am sure. Hal
They’re too fragile and I’m too dopey. Lovely to look at, though!
I’m really not too sure about some of these but I do like the clouds and the cages are interesting.” Please don’t touch” seems to be needed
That is a good point!
Wearable glass is so incredibly cool but I am like you and need to leave that to people with more poise. I think this glasswork is amazing. Because I am an avid tea drinker, I am most drawn to the teapot with the steam clouds. I love that one but I would honestly be happy to have any of these pieces on my shelves.
