Dapper Darlings

Nastia Calaca

Today, we’re looking at the weird-but-lovable creatures by Netherlands-based ceramicist Nastia Calaca. Since I first spotted the young woman’s work, I haven’t been able to get her art out of my head. I’ve never seen anything quite like it. She calls her work 3D illustrations, and that’s just how they look to me. There’s just so much personality in her pieces, like the figures have leapt from an especially beloved children’s book. How does she do it?

Calaca apparently spent her childhood devouring books (much like I did), and it shows in her work. Though she’s only been working in ceramics for five years, she is incredibly skilled at making adorable characters using deceptively simple shapes. Most of her pieces are fairly limited in their coloring, primarily featuring only two dominant colors, with only touches of complementary colors for shading.

I am especially taken with her dapper little anthropomorphic touches; a vest here, an umbrella there. I feel certain they all inhabit some magical book series I just haven’t discovered yet.

You can follow Nastia Calaca on Instagram, and you can shop for her adorable ceramics in her Etsy shop.