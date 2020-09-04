My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dapper Darlings

by 4 Comments

Nastia Calaca

Today, we’re looking at the weird-but-lovable creatures by Netherlands-based ceramicist Nastia Calaca. Since I first spotted the young woman’s work, I haven’t been able to get her art out of my head. I’ve never seen anything quite like it. She calls her work 3D illustrations, and that’s just how they look to me. There’s just so much personality in her pieces, like the figures have leapt from an especially beloved children’s book. How does she do it?

Calaca apparently spent her childhood devouring books (much like I did), and it shows in her work. Though she’s only been working in ceramics for five years, she is incredibly skilled at making adorable characters using deceptively simple shapes. Most of her pieces are fairly limited in their coloring, primarily featuring only two dominant colors, with only touches of complementary colors for shading.

I am especially taken with her dapper little anthropomorphic touches; a vest here, an umbrella there. I feel certain they all inhabit some magical book series I just haven’t discovered yet.

You can follow Nastia Calaca on Instagram, and you can shop for her adorable ceramics in her Etsy shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Dapper Darlings

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    September 4, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Oh, Bertha the hippo….!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Kate
    September 4, 2020 at 9:07 am

    So cute! I especially love the blue armadillo and the lion.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    September 4, 2020 at 9:46 am

    All of them are super cute. IF I had to pick just one, the hippo wins hands down. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 4, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    I love the whimsy of the characters and the use of shape and colour in these. Had I the funds, I would be tempted to splurge on a whole menagerie of these charming critters. They make me smile though so I am definitely going to follow this artist on Instagram.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.