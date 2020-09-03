My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 281: Bored* Games

by 2 Comments

*Misspelling intentional

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As I’m writing this, the damp, uninspiring remnants of Hurricane Laura are dribbling by outside. It feels like a good day to stay inside and play games. Which leads me to this week’s Etsomnia™ theme of games on Etsy. There were profoundly weird and uncomfortable games, both new and old, and a lot of beautiful accessories for games I’ve never heard of and will never play.

“The game that gives you a FUNNY FEELING!”
I stopped playing D&D after high school, but if our dice were this pretty, I might have not have given it up! By FantasyByNumbers
We used to play Flying Nun when I was a kid, but it mostly involved jumping off chairs wearing my brother’s altar boy surplice and a white cloth napkin on my head
Truth in advertising! By ApricotsAndPassion
“Every party needs a pooper!” Does it though? Does it really?
I know a surprising number of young people who play Magic the Gathering and other card-based games. I’ll bet they would love this! By WalserLeathercraft
*Mushroom haircut not included
Is this why Bingo is so popular at the senior center???
From what I know of gamers, this seems like a good idea… By LightWhileCandleCo
The unofficial slogan for 2020
In case you missed it, HAM stands for “Hating All Mankind.” That does sound like fun!
How sexy is the NYC architecture chess set? By SkylineChess
I have never felt our cultural differences more keenly…
Spin the bottle, for those family nights you’ll never forget, now matter how hard you try.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 281: Bored* Games

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    September 3, 2020 at 11:11 am

    I really liked a couple of them. Bingo will never be the same.. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

