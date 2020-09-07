Building Beautiful

My OBT

It is rare that I get excited about an artist that paints landscapes or buildings, but when I do, it’s always something truly special. Painter Andy Fergusson is obsessed with straight lines, color, and realism. His gorgeous, textural paintings of buildings near his home in the Cotswolds and favorite city, Venice, capture the man-made beauty of vintage storefronts and residences alike.

Fergusson’s building subjects range from unassuming to full of character, but he paints each with such loving detail, there’s no missing their beauty. I love a little artful decrepitude, so I’m completely in.

You can see more of Andy Fergusson’s fantastic paintings on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Larger version of one I have done before…

Hampstead

Christmas in Venice .. if only …!!!

Chipping Campden.. acrylic on canvas ..

More Venice

Glasgow school of art …

Cotswold backyard

More Venice

An old one that sold … wish I’d kept it !!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 7, 2020 at 9:38 am

    These are really impressive. They are just the right side of artistic for photo-real cityscapes. The Glasgow School of Art is one of my favourite buildings in the world (I was bereft when it burned down) and The Shambles in York is one of my favourite spots in Britain so clearly this artist is drawn to the same sort of places as I am. Now I need someone to teleport me to Venice so I can test that theory.

