Building Beautiful

Andy Fergusson

It is rare that I get excited about an artist that paints landscapes or buildings, but when I do, it’s always something truly special. Painter Andy Fergusson is obsessed with straight lines, color, and realism. His gorgeous, textural paintings of buildings near his home in the Cotswolds and favorite city, Venice, capture the man-made beauty of vintage storefronts and residences alike.

Fergusson’s building subjects range from unassuming to full of character, but he paints each with such loving detail, there’s no missing their beauty. I love a little artful decrepitude, so I’m completely in.

