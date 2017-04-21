My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Photo Impressionist

by Leave a comment

Stev’nn Hall

Artist Stev’nn Hall takes glorious landscape photos, then paints, drips on, and scratches them to create impressionist masterpieces that feel modern and dreamy. But as tranquil as the scenes appear at first glance, there’s always something under the surface, something a little foreboding lurking in the background.

“Lost in the comfort of innocence but gripped by the fear of the oncoming adult world–exploring the realms of nature and awareness as both magical and menacing.” Stev’nn Hall

He says he takes his inspiration from rural Ontario where he grew up, and his mixed-media works do feel like memories or old, damaged photographs. A little soft focus, a little rough-edged, a bit disjointed, somewhere between the idealistic and the harshest of remembered realities.

Check out Hall’s Tumblr for more of his wonderful work.

All images property of Stev’nn Hall.

hall 1

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s