The Photo Impressionist

Artist Stev’nn Hall takes glorious landscape photos, then paints, drips on, and scratches them to create impressionist masterpieces that feel modern and dreamy. But as tranquil as the scenes appear at first glance, there’s always something under the surface, something a little foreboding lurking in the background.

“Lost in the comfort of innocence but gripped by the fear of the oncoming adult world–exploring the realms of nature and awareness as both magical and menacing.” Stev’nn Hall

He says he takes his inspiration from rural Ontario where he grew up, and his mixed-media works do feel like memories or old, damaged photographs. A little soft focus, a little rough-edged, a bit disjointed, somewhere between the idealistic and the harshest of remembered realities.

All images property of Stev’nn Hall.