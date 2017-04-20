My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 135: Fascination

by 10 Comments

Not sure about the design, but the model is really selling the message.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As is so often the source of inspiration for my weekly Etsomnia posts, I need something. This time, it’s a fascinator. We’re doing a sort of Stepford Wives thing (with a twist, of course) for a costume event. I’ve got my dress, I’ve got my crinoline, I’ve got my ladylike gloves and shoes, now I need the hat. Naturally, I’d go straight to Etsy, and of course, I found some stunning things and a whole lot of nope.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.

Uncertain whether it’s saying John Waters is shit or THE shit, but either way, it’s fantastic. By moviestarr, who also make the best birthday hats I’ve ever seen

If they’d called this dopey thing “Brain freeze,” I might have been tempted.

So modern and charming! By HatsByAgnieszka

Perfect to whip out when your blind date turns out to be a dud.

Ridiculous, but at least it’s not as bad as this trend.

I need bug spray and a very large shoe.

I’m not sure I could pull it off, but it’s killer on her! By millistarr

I know what happens to you if you wear the red shirt, but what if it’s just a red hat?

That is a scary quantity of stuff on that hat. You’d need to be very strong of neck. And completely color blind. And all the other kinds of blind, too.

Very cute idea. Do you think they’d make me a thought bubble with curse words in it? By ADailyObsessionShop

If this were red, it would make a great a headache commercial.

Although I try to convince myself that I have this kind of life, I fear the truth is more like this… By IWantWhatsOnYourHead

Weed killer, please.

“Whimsical” power strip hat that once again makes me wonder what percentage of Etsy sellers use illegal substances.

I don’t know if I’d call it fascinating, but it sure is memorable.

I’m sure you’d be very popular if you wore this to your next disco party, but you’d get pretty sick of people asking you to spin all night.

At least this one looks like the prep time was fun…

“Gothic Gatspy Flapper Hat.” Of all those words, I’d agree only with “hat.” And I’m being generous.

These lovelies come a a lot of color combinations. By
MyArtDeco

Kristen Schaal has really got to get some sun.

Awkward, but at least the inspiration is clear.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 135: Fascination

Leave a comment

  1. roberta m
    April 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Oh my! And here I thought I was a trend setter with my costume jewelry collection from the 40’s and 50’s. Now I feel quite boring! LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    April 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

    A few years ago, an “art” group (ladies with large credit card limits who think Michael’s is THE BEST EVER) invited me (!) to one of their “classes” . . . they were going to make, and this is exactly what the invitation said, FASTENATERS. This post made me laugh even harder for stirring this memory. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Anthony
    April 20, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I was feeling a little blurry-eyed and waiting for my coffee. Now, I am awake with the caffeine. Once again you have entertained me in an area that I know nothing about–except for Pippa at the Royal Wedding.
    As for what you can and cannot pull off….Who’s kidding who? You’d rock that hat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Ann
    April 20, 2017 at 9:33 am

    My eyes are still 😮

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Ellie
    April 20, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Please, please, please go with the flamingo. It’s perfect. Really.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s