Etsomnia™ 135: Fascination

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
As is so often the source of inspiration for my weekly Etsomnia posts, I need something. This time, it’s a fascinator. We’re doing a sort of Stepford Wives thing (with a twist, of course) for a costume event. I’ve got my dress, I’ve got my crinoline, I’ve got my ladylike gloves and shoes, now I need the hat. Naturally, I’d go straight to Etsy, and of course, I found some stunning things and a whole lot of nope.
Uncertain whether it’s saying John Waters is shit or THE shit, but either way, it’s fantastic. By moviestarr, who also make the best birthday hats I’ve ever seen
If they’d called this dopey thing “Brain freeze,” I might have been tempted.
April 20, 2017 at 8:52 am
Oh my! And here I thought I was a trend setter with my costume jewelry collection from the 40’s and 50’s. Now I feel quite boring! LOL
April 20, 2017 at 9:48 am
That collection sounds lovely!
April 20, 2017 at 8:53 am
A few years ago, an “art” group (ladies with large credit card limits who think Michael’s is THE BEST EVER) invited me (!) to one of their “classes” . . . they were going to make, and this is exactly what the invitation said, FASTENATERS. This post made me laugh even harder for stirring this memory. Thank you.
April 20, 2017 at 9:49 am
Oh, dear. Maybe they should have spent some of that money on a dictionary!
April 20, 2017 at 9:02 am
I was feeling a little blurry-eyed and waiting for my coffee. Now, I am awake with the caffeine. Once again you have entertained me in an area that I know nothing about–except for Pippa at the Royal Wedding.
As for what you can and cannot pull off….Who’s kidding who? You’d rock that hat.
April 20, 2017 at 9:50 am
Thank you for the vote of confidence, but I’m not so sure. I think I’d just look like someone’s batty aunt.
April 20, 2017 at 9:33 am
My eyes are still 😮
April 20, 2017 at 9:51 am
Ha! In a good way, I hope!
April 20, 2017 at 10:07 am
Please, please, please go with the flamingo. It’s perfect. Really.
April 20, 2017 at 11:15 am
It’s pretty hilarious. Leave it to Etsy to offer derpy hats.
