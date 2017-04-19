My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Lost on You

by

Although I have posted previously about Pentatonix, I’ve never spent any time on founder and lead singer Scott Hoying. He’s been making music on his own and with various friends that caused me to sit up and take notice when it autoplayed on me over the weekend. His friends are fantastic, too. His collaborations with Kina Grannis, Mario Jose, Rozzi Crane, and Caitlin Notey are all absolutely wonderful. Wow, what talent!

Getting in touch with his inner Bobby McFerrin!

And here’s my absolute fave, the duet with Mario Jose that first caught my attention:

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Lost on You

  1. Michele
    April 19, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Wow. The last song was not lost on me! How hauntingly beautiful. It left me in tears.

