Everyday Steampunk

Dmytriy and Aleksandra Bragin make everyday items – notebooks, photo albums, even bow ties – out of recycled wood, metal, plastic, and glass. Granted, there are plenty of other sellers on Etsy who do the same, but the Bragins’ items are constructed with a distinctly steampunk flair. Decorated with gears and lenses and handmade creatures and other embellishments, each item has a lot going on, but the elements are so artfully combined that the finished piece feels cohesive and not at all thrown together.

The Bragins also make gorgeous masks and helmets, but it’s really their more functional items that I’m most obsessed with. I really wish I worked in a place where I could display the desk organizer above. Maybe instead of bringing it to work, I need it for my vanity holding makeup brushes… At the very least, I have to figure out who needs one of those bow ties. Brilliant!

Check out the Bragins on Facebook and in their Etsy shop, ArtCreativeHands.

All images property of Dmytriy & Aleksandra Bragin/ArtCreativeHands, used with permission.

  1. loisajay
    April 18, 2017 at 6:54 am

    that skull for make-up brushes, front and center on my dresser—oh, yes!

  2. houstonphotojourney
    April 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    While I am not into the whole skull thing – I would put this on my makeup area!

  3. Anthony
    April 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    What do you mean, someone who needs a tie like that? Doesn’t everyone?
    Maybe you should do restaurant/club design. I think you could help most places get out of the funk they are in and make things a bit more whimsical.

  4. saywhatumean2say
    April 18, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Cat mask are what truly send me. Intriguing and oh so intricate. ~~dru~~

  5. Ellie P.
    April 18, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Wow, intricate stuff! This would be right up my son-in-law’s alley, he’s a very dark writer a la Stephen King. Am sending him link to this! xo

  6. diyingmachine
    April 18, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The skull for brushes. Love.

  7. everydaystrangeblog
    April 18, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I love that Skull 💀🖤💀

