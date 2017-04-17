My OBT

SUPER Natural

I know I’ve been featuring a lot of nature-inspired artists lately, but I have a wonderful case of spring fever, and I can’t seem to help myself.

In keeping with my accidental nature theme, I am thrilled to bring to you today Jason Gamrath‘s massive blown-glass-and-steel flowers. The amount of detail and the sheer mass of these pieces is really mind-blowing. Gamrath is inspired to recreate botanical forms on a grand scale to remind us to pay attention to the small beauties in our lives.

“The most beautiful, extravagant man-made object could never creatively equal the simplest and smallest naturally occurring life form. The purpose of creating this series on a macro scale is to bring to light the beauty that exists within the micro scale of nature.”

The Seattle-based artist’s work can be appreciated in person starting on May 6, 2017s at the Philipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA, at his exhibit SUPER. NATURAL.

All images property of Jason Gamrath.

