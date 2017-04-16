The Beautiful Life

By day, Julie Houts seems (to me) to have it all. She works as a designer at J.Crew, designing tops (“only the woven tops, no knits, no sweaters”) and dresses (“but not suiting dresses, or knit or sweater dresses.”) By night, though, she exposes her inner insecurities (and many of ours as well) in her wildly-funny, self-aware Instagram @jooleeloren.
Houts is brilliantly, convincingly self-deprecating. Not in a “look at me, I’m so humble, please tell me how great I am” way, but more in a “I wonder when all these chic people around me will realize I’m secretly an uncool 12 year old trapped in a semi-adult body?” I love, love, LOVE her humor, and I wish I had 1/5 of her talent. At anything.
And she not only perfectly represents many insecurities faced by women, she also nails to the wall the fantastical fashionistas around which she works every day. AND THEY LOVE HER FOR IT. The woman is a magical creature and must be cloned immediately.
All images property of Julie Houts/@jooleeloren.
Some real cute art. Enjoyable this Easter Sunday.
Happy Easter!
Never knew about this artist! Thanks! Too fun! Will be on the lookout for more – thanks!! Super fun post!!!
Thank you! I’m nuts about her work!
She is really fun! I am happy your introduce me to her!
I now have to stalk her. I’m convinced we’d be best friends!
Charming illustrations coupled with sharp satirical wit is just perfection.
She’s so funny and talented!
As are you.
And you!
