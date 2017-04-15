Creature Feature

‘Green Turtles in the rays’ by Greg Lecoeur. Location: Tenerife
Photography contests seem to dominate the internet around March and April every year, and I look at plenty of them. But among the sea of contenders, I think I’ve found my favorite. These are the winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest, and the entries are really remarkable. Hosted by Underwater Photography Magazine in connection with the Marine Conservation Society, the contest is in its third year. With 4,500 images from 67 countries, the contest judges had a wealth of photos to consider. The organizers publish the winning entries in a digital yearbook with fascinating details and judges’ notes to accompany each of the nearly 150 winning photos. I really recommend you check it out.
‘Dancing Octopus’ by Gabriel Barathieu. (Grand Prize Winner) Location: Mayotte
‘Medusa Blenny on the Lookout’ by Jade Hoksbergen. Location: St. Lucia
‘One in a Million’ by Ron Watkins. Location: Alaska
‘Can I Help You?’ Ellen Cuylaerts. Location: Cayman Islands
‘The wreck of the Louilla at sunset’ by Csaba Tökölyi . Location: Straits of Tiran
‘Competition’ by Richard Shucksmith. Location: Scotland
‘Your home and my home’ by Qing Lin. Location: Canada
‘Toads mating’ by Luc Rooman. Location: Belgium
‘Backlight Shrimp’ by Fábio Freitas. Location: Brazil
‘Out of the Blue’ by Nick Blake. Location: Kukulkan Cenote, Mexico
‘Imp of darkness’ by Damien Mauric. Location: Isla Fernandina, Equador
‘Larval Lionfish’ by Steven Kovacs. Location: Palm Beach, Florida
‘Nudi Art’ by Katherine Lu. Location: Singapore
