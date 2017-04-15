Creature Feature

Photography contests seem to dominate the internet around March and April every year, and I look at plenty of them. But among the sea of contenders, I think I’ve found my favorite. These are the winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest, and the entries are really remarkable. Hosted by Underwater Photography Magazine in connection with the Marine Conservation Society, the contest is in its third year. With 4,500 images from 67 countries, the contest judges had a wealth of photos to consider. The organizers publish the winning entries in a digital yearbook with fascinating details and judges’ notes to accompany each of the nearly 150 winning photos. I really recommend you check it out.

All images property of Underwater Photography Magazine.