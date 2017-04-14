My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Hello 5,000!

by 14 Comments

5000

Thanks to the feature on WordPress Discover, the Little Blog That Could just hit 5,000 followers!

I want to say a big thank you to you all for following and reading and liking and commenting, and most of all for letting me know I’m not just talking to myself! (Which I still do pretty regularly.)

XOXO

Donna

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “Hello 5,000!

Leave a comment

  1. Michele
    April 14, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Like the man said….”where you go, I’ll follow”. Thanks for making the OBT commitment Donna and thereby making my morning more interesting every day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Ellie P.
    April 14, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Haha, OMG, I’m soooo happy for you! (And a tad, no a LOT envious! 😀 ) Congrats, you’ve sure earned them all!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Karen
    April 14, 2017 at 11:20 am

    How exciting! Congratulations!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. rdsv
    April 14, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Hearty Congrats. I am sure you deserve it. So glad for you. Enjoy the adoration. Nice video and song to go with the post. Glad to be one of the 5000, who also happens to talk a lot to self 😉😝

    Like

    Reply
  5. Anthony
    April 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Well done and well deserved. Next stop 10,000. You’re an inspiration for all of us who are slugging it out here on WP and other blogging platforms.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. rogermoorepoet
    April 14, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Congratulations on 5,000. Thanks for the memories: I haven’t heard this song for years. OBT for me anyway. Thanks for being here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s