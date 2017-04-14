Hello 5,000!

Thanks to the feature on WordPress Discover, the Little Blog That Could just hit 5,000 followers!
I want to say a big thank you to you all for following and reading and liking and commenting, and most of all for letting me know I’m not just talking to myself! (Which I still do pretty regularly.)
XOXO
Donna
April 14, 2017 at 11:15 am
Like the man said….”where you go, I’ll follow”. Thanks for making the OBT commitment Donna and thereby making my morning more interesting every day.
April 14, 2017 at 11:26 am
Thank you, my love. And thank you for being such a good friend, both in person and in the bloggosphere!
April 14, 2017 at 11:17 am
Haha, OMG, I’m soooo happy for you! (And a tad, no a LOT envious! 😀 ) Congrats, you’ve sure earned them all!!
April 14, 2017 at 11:27 am
Thank you so much!
April 14, 2017 at 11:20 am
How exciting! Congratulations!
April 14, 2017 at 11:27 am
It is exciting! I’ve had a fun few days watching my numbers climb!
April 14, 2017 at 11:36 am
Hearty Congrats. I am sure you deserve it. So glad for you. Enjoy the adoration. Nice video and song to go with the post. Glad to be one of the 5000, who also happens to talk a lot to self 😉😝
April 14, 2017 at 11:45 am
Well done and well deserved. Next stop 10,000. You’re an inspiration for all of us who are slugging it out here on WP and other blogging platforms.
April 14, 2017 at 11:50 am
Thank you! I know I got lucky, but I’ll take it!
April 14, 2017 at 11:59 am
You weren’t lucky in the traditional sense (dumb luck). You’ve worked hard, you’ve kept up an amazing schedule, you’ve followed the correct path, and most importantly you’ve written some excellent (and witty) content. You’ve earned this “luck”. Celebrate and enjoy.
April 14, 2017 at 11:47 am
Congratulations on 5,000. Thanks for the memories: I haven’t heard this song for years. OBT for me anyway. Thanks for being here.
April 14, 2017 at 11:50 am
Thanks, Roger! I’m glad you’re here, too!
April 14, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Congrats 🎈🎉
April 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Congratulations!!!
