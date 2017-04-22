In his art project “MIMIC,” artist Omar Aqil unpacks Pablo Picasso’s iconic cubist masterpieces and turns them into stunning 3-D works of art.

“MIMIC is a series of new visual experiments using art from the past. In this visual mimicry, I have shown how skill responds when it comes across the complexity of someone’s thought and how the meanings of the shapes and forms have been changed and create new physical qualities. It proposes to give a new implication of Picasso’s artworks with a series of hyper-realistic visuals.” Omar Aqil

The deconstruction then reconstruction of Picasso’s work is really fascinating to me. I’d love to see them in person and walk around them, viewing them from every angle. So trippy!

Check out Aqil’s other fascinating work on Behance.

All images property of Omar Aqil.











