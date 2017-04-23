From Russia With Love

Though she is relatively new to photography, Margarita Kareva‘s lush, evocative pictures inspired by the Russian fairy tales with which she grew up are eminently satisfying.

“I started taking pictures about 5 years ago, had not even suspected that it will be my profession. Since then, I often say thanks to the Universe for giving me a passion for my life. I love to read since childhood, and perhaps my love of reading has made me a dreamer and a person living in their fantasies. And I’m glad that I had a way to play out my fantasies with the camera.”

Kareva calls the series Plein Air. Fantastical though they are, all these photos are taken in the wild near the small town of Ekaterinburg where she lives. In fact, it may very well be the stark contrast between her colorful, stylish subjects and the somewhat bleak natural background that really makes her photos pop.

