The Water Decides

Blanca Álvarez

I don’t usually go in for landscapes, but I came across these beautiful, movement-filled watercolors by Blanca Álvarez, and they really blew me away. Hailing from the picturesque seaside town of Malaga, Spain, Álvarez takes her inspiration from her gorgeous surroundings.

“Since I discovered the watercolor years ago, I have not been able to abandon this technique. I love its transparency and how colors blend together. It is the most difficult technique of all, unpredictable, it is the water that decides.

– Blanca Álvarez on Iran Cartoon

The young artist has been winning painting awards since she was just 21 years old, and it’s easy to see why. Her work is truly remarkable. Álvarez is most inspired by the marinas and the lighthouses off the Malaga coast. If they look anything like she’s painting them, I not only covet her talent; I envy her view!

You can see all of Blanca Álvarez’s work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. acflory
    April 4, 2020 at 3:16 am

    You’re right, these landscapes are stunning. Thank you. 🙂

  2. Sheree
    April 4, 2020 at 5:42 am

    These are gorgeous!

