Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/4/20

Rapid Fire Art

I know we’re all looking for ways to pass the time. I’m always interested in learning new arts and/or crafts, but of course we’re also limited to working with the materials we have at hand. Today’s thing is something for which we all have the requisite equipment: Pencil? Check. Paper? Check. Eraser? Yep.

These are free drawing lessons for beginners offered by Rapid Fire Art, and they seem like they’re going to be great. I’ve done the first two lessons, and I really enjoyed them. I can already notice a difference in my drawing!

Check out the free lessons on the Rapid Fire Art website.