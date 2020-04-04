My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/4/20

by 1 Comment

Rapid Fire Art

I know we’re all looking for ways to pass the time. I’m always interested in learning new arts and/or crafts, but of course we’re also limited to working with the materials we have at hand. Today’s thing is something for which we all have the requisite equipment: Pencil? Check. Paper? Check. Eraser? Yep.

These are free drawing lessons for beginners offered by Rapid Fire Art, and they seem like they’re going to be great. I’ve done the first two lessons, and I really enjoyed them. I can already notice a difference in my drawing!

Check out the free lessons on the Rapid Fire Art website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/4/20

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 4, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Well I can’t like it but I do. — Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.