Rock Stars

Musée de Minéralogie

Today’s beautiful thing is dedicated to niece R, who is an absolute rock fiend!

This is the amazing Musée de Minéralogie, located inside MINES ParisTech (the Paris School of Mines) (no, not mimes, M-I-N-E-S). There are a number of spots in Paris that I can’t wait to get back to, but this place makes me even more anxious to get back to my favorite city. Here’s a sentence I don’t get to write about places in the U.S.: the school was established in 1783, and the museum was started in 1794.

The museum’s collection was started with the private specimens owned by French priest and mineralogist, René Just Haüy. The collection grew thanks to worldwide expeditions, private donations, and the occasional state seizure. Today, the museum possesses one of the largest mineral collections in the world, comprised of more 100,000 samples including 80,000 minerals, 15,000 rocks, 4,000 ores, 400 meteorites, 700 gems, and 300 artificial minerals.

Though we can’t visit just now, we can at least check out the museum guide online. And happily, the museum’s Instagram is positively bursting with gorgeous things!

You can follow the Musée de Minéralogie on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.