Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/5/20

What I find myself missing most of all right now is the great outdoors. I’m trying to be good and stay inside except when absolutely necessary, but I find myself longing for the days when being outside didn’t feel like a bad idea. So I’ve been spending some time thinking about places I want someday to visit. Today’s thing is just one of those places.

Featuring more than 100 caves, Carlsbad Caverns in the Guadalupe Mountains of New Mexico is one of the most unique American national parks. The caverns are known for their stunning natural beauty, unusual geologic features, and unique reef and rock formations.

“High ancient sea ledges, deep rocky canyons, flowering cactus, and desert wildlife — treasures above the ground in the Chihuahuan Desert. Hidden beneath the surface are more than 119 caves — formed when sulfuric acid dissolved limestone leaving behind caverns of all sizes.” – National Parks Service

You can check out the Carlsbad Caverns online tour here.