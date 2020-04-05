My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/5/20

by 2 Comments

What I find myself missing most of all right now is the great outdoors. I’m trying to be good and stay inside except when absolutely necessary, but I find myself longing for the days when being outside didn’t feel like a bad idea. So I’ve been spending some time thinking about places I want someday to visit. Today’s thing is just one of those places.

Featuring more than 100 caves, Carlsbad Caverns in the Guadalupe Mountains of New Mexico is one of the most unique American national parks. The caverns are known for their stunning natural beauty, unusual geologic features, and unique reef and rock formations.

“High ancient sea ledges, deep rocky canyons, flowering cactus, and desert wildlife — treasures above the ground in the Chihuahuan Desert. Hidden beneath the surface are more than 119 caves — formed when sulfuric acid dissolved limestone leaving behind caverns of all sizes.”

– National Parks Service

You can check out the Carlsbad Caverns online tour here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/5/20

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 5, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    While I can’t claim to be a world traveler I have been there. Long time ago. I’m sure it has changed but Wow…it is big and deep too.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    April 5, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    I have been there and not that long ago. It is in my top ten places to go visit. You are just by yourself and not a group so you can set your own pace. I highly recommend it. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.