The Power of the Sea

Mary MacGill

These are the glorious jewelry pieces by artist and designer Mary MacGill. She splits her time between two of the most beautiful places in the northeast – Block Island in RI and the gorgeous artists’ haven that is New York’s Hudson Valley. MacGill’s studio is responsible for many beautiful things – fashion, accessories, objects, and art – but it’s her jewelry on which I’d like to focus.

It’s unusual these days that a successful, moderate-priced jewelry label would still make their pieces by hand, but that’s just how MacGill does it. Like the ocean, her work has a quiet, inevitable power and attraction. And it’s no accident that her pieces bring to mind the sea.

“I’m drawn to the ocean. Seeing light through stone gives me a sense of calm, like watching the sun reflect on water.” Mary MacGill to Martha Stewart Living magazine

MacGill’s pieces showcase remarkable rounded stones including aquamarine, tourmaline, moonstone, and the most amazing baroque pearls. I love how she makes the stones the story without having to overwork the gold holding them. Her simplistic, wearable designs would go equally well with an evening gown, a business suit, or a bathing suit and sarong.

You can see all of Mary MacGill’s fabulous designs on her website and on Instagram.