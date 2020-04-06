The Power of the Sea

These are the glorious jewelry pieces by artist and designer Mary MacGill. She splits her time between two of the most beautiful places in the northeast – Block Island in RI and the gorgeous artists’ haven that is New York’s Hudson Valley. MacGill’s studio is responsible for many beautiful things – fashion, accessories, objects, and art – but it’s her jewelry on which I’d like to focus.
It’s unusual these days that a successful, moderate-priced jewelry label would still make their pieces by hand, but that’s just how MacGill does it. Like the ocean, her work has a quiet, inevitable power and attraction. And it’s no accident that her pieces bring to mind the sea.
“I’m drawn to the ocean. Seeing light through stone gives me a sense of calm, like watching the sun reflect on water.”Mary MacGill to Martha Stewart Living magazine
MacGill’s pieces showcase remarkable rounded stones including aquamarine, tourmaline, moonstone, and the most amazing baroque pearls. I love how she makes the stones the story without having to overwork the gold holding them. Her simplistic, wearable designs would go equally well with an evening gown, a business suit, or a bathing suit and sarong.
You can see all of Mary MacGill’s fabulous designs on her website and on Instagram.
April 6, 2020 at 7:29 am
Beautiful. If I were into jewelry this would be my go to.
LikeLike
April 6, 2020 at 7:42 am
Gorgeous designs!
LikeLike
April 6, 2020 at 8:08 am
Need a better eye, so hope somebody can help me. In the very first display there are two pair of earrings with a stone. Is the gold in the stone or are the gold wire glued to the stone? Same with the earrings in three. I enjoyed all of them. If my wife were still alive, I could see her wearing a few of them. Wonderful and beautiful. Hal
LikeLike