Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/6/20

Casting about for new ways to entertain the kiddies (or your roommates)? How about an indoor scavenger hunt? In case you haven’t had the pleasure, kids (and adults) are given a list of items to find. The first one to check off all the items on their list wins a prize. And if you don’t have anything around that house that you think would make a suitable prize, you could offer up a coupon to skip a chore or one that gives the bearer the right to choose the movie on Saturday night, or stay up a little late, whatever feels like the best get for the winner, while not causing trouble among your house’s other residents.

I looked around and found that the scavenger hunt instructions on the Rustic Crust website seemed the most helpful. I also found some great kid-friendly clues on The Spruce. Happy hunting!