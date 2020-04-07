Bronzed Beauties

My OBT

Philip Hearsey

Welsh self-taught sculptor Philip Hearsey makes striking bronze sculptures using the sandcasting method. There’s something so graceful and personal about his pieces, they are like jewelry for your living space. Hearsey is also a master at manipulating the color of the bronze’s oxidation. His ocean hues are soothing and gorgeous.

“I am intrigued by the surface and the alchemy of patination. Not because of any obsession with technique which is difficult to master, but because of the challenging possibilities and the unpredictability of the outcome. The colouring is not a surface coating: It is fundamental, it is the surface.”

– About Philip Hearsey

Working and living on the Welsh borders of Herefordshire, Hearsey spends time on the nearby Cornish beaches looking for inspiration. Much of his work is influenced by the natural world – wind, weather, and the sea all play a part in his beautiful, graceful pieces.

You can follow Philip Hearsey on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

  1. janhaltn
    April 7, 2020 at 6:47 am

    I gave it a five, and I can see the work that went into making them, just not for me. I rate “Long summer two” the best of them. There are all interesting, just not something I would want in my house. Hal

  2. Sheree
    April 7, 2020 at 8:00 am

    More gorgeous things to tempt us.

