My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/7/20

As more and more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to Coronavirus, all kinds of musicians are scheduling streaming performances to take their place. Luckily for us, both NPR and Billboard are keeping running lists, updated daily, of virtual concerts and music performances. NPR has a great list of upcoming jazz, folk, and classical concerts, and Billboard is keeping track of rock, pop, and hip hop artists’ live streams.

“This is a living document, updated every day until it’s no longer needed.”

– Lars Gotrich for NPR

I recommend you bookmark both the Billboard post and NPR’s article so you can continue to check back for your favorites.

