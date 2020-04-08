Russian sculptor and performance artist Sasha Frolova designs, creates, and performs in the most fantastical inflatable latex fashions. Would you wear them in public (or private)? Probably not. (I was particularly entertained by the idea of wearing them around our cranky foster cat who likes to bite and scratch.) But there’s still something fun and fabulous about them.
The picture above is from a tribute to Marie Antoinette that Frolova staged with friends in the Etretat Gardens in France.
“With my friends, dancers and musicians, we will wander all weekend in the gardens of Etretat the pages and ladies of Marie Antoinette. I created especially for this exhibition an inflatable giant boudoir in the shape of an oyster shell to pay homage to Marie-Antoinette and the parks she had had installed in Étretat. She had oysters brought to Versailles every week. I play Marie-Antoinette in her latex cyber-princess crinoline dress. We distribute macaroons to visitors wandering among them.”– Sasha Frolova to Paris-Normandie
Frolova’s goal is to make the world a better place by making people smile. Sound familiar?
You can follow the joyous, silly, wonderful Sasha Frolova on her website and on Instagram.
April 8, 2020 at 6:17 am
This one really surprised me!. 99% of the time, this is not my thing. But, I enjoyed each one of them this morning. They are fun and something that I would never except me to enjoy as much as I did. Hal
LikeLike
April 8, 2020 at 6:45 am
Sadly, I am allergic to latex! Never going to play Cat Woman.
LikeLike
April 8, 2020 at 7:52 am
Did you see the photos of Kris and Kim Kardashian in their latex outfits? These are so much better! Fun stuff, Donna.
LikeLike
April 8, 2020 at 8:11 am
Just plain weird. Must be terribly hot wearing those creations.
LikeLike
April 8, 2020 at 8:43 am
This was outstanding. The illustrative and cartoon elements also really speak to specific fashion design styles–love it!
LikeLike