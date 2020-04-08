Sasha Frolova

Russian sculptor and performance artist Sasha Frolova designs, creates, and performs in the most fantastical inflatable latex fashions. Would you wear them in public (or private)? Probably not. (I was particularly entertained by the idea of wearing them around our cranky foster cat who likes to bite and scratch.) But there’s still something fun and fabulous about them.

The picture above is from a tribute to Marie Antoinette that Frolova staged with friends in the Etretat Gardens in France.

“With my friends, dancers and musicians, we will wander all weekend in the gardens of Etretat the pages and ladies of Marie Antoinette. I created especially for this exhibition an inflatable giant boudoir in the shape of an oyster shell to pay homage to Marie-Antoinette and the parks she had had installed in Étretat. She had oysters brought to Versailles every week. I play Marie-Antoinette in her latex cyber-princess crinoline dress. We distribute macaroons to visitors wandering among them.” – Sasha Frolova to Paris-Normandie

Frolova’s goal is to make the world a better place by making people smile. Sound familiar?

You can follow the joyous, silly, wonderful Sasha Frolova on her website and on Instagram.