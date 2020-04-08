My OBT

Inflation

Sasha Frolova

Russian sculptor and performance artist Sasha Frolova designs, creates, and performs in the most fantastical inflatable latex fashions. Would you wear them in public (or private)? Probably not. (I was particularly entertained by the idea of wearing them around our cranky foster cat who likes to bite and scratch.) But there’s still something fun and fabulous about them.

The picture above is from a tribute to Marie Antoinette that Frolova staged with friends in the Etretat Gardens in France.

“With my friends, dancers and musicians, we will wander all weekend in the gardens of Etretat the pages and ladies of Marie Antoinette. I created especially for this exhibition an inflatable giant boudoir in the shape of an oyster shell to pay homage to Marie-Antoinette and the parks she had had installed in Étretat. She had oysters brought to Versailles every week. I play Marie-Antoinette in her latex cyber-princess crinoline dress. We distribute macaroons to visitors wandering among them.”

– Sasha Frolova to Paris-Normandie

Frolova’s goal is to make the world a better place by making people smile. Sound familiar?

You can follow the joyous, silly, wonderful Sasha Frolova on her website and on Instagram.

Special project @buro247ru x @visionar_msc about visionaries – people who are able to imagine the future, who create and change the future today. I am happy to be included in this list of 20 amazing creative personalities from different spheres and be captured with them in one photo! Let’s fill our minds with Beauty and Peace! Let’s create new future without virus! ❤️ ・・・ Специальный проект «ВИЗИОНЕРЫ»: УВИДЕТЬ БУДУЩЕЕ = СЕЙЧАС @buro247ru вместе с бюро VISIONÄR @visionar_msc — собрали на сцене Театра на Таганке 20 героев, которые меняют будущее здесь и сейчас. Среди них — актеры и художники, специалисты в технологической сфере, ученые, шеф-повар и киберспортсмен. Я счастлива оказаться в этом списке и быть запечатленной в одном кадре с невероятными людьми из разных сфер. «Некоторые из нас, не полагаясь на магию, уже сегодня живут в завтрашнем дне. Их принято называть визионерами, считать гениями или безумцами, потому что они не только видят еще не случившееся, но и не боятся рисковать, быть непонятыми и создают будущее прямо сейчас. Звучит решительно? Так и есть! Благодаря этим людям, на наш взгляд, мир и движется вперед». photography: @emmieamerica style: @klychkovanastya hair: @marinaroy11 make up: @wondergalkate, @editor_vorslav, @nadiamastrukova creative direction: @getmunih | @visionar_msc set design: @visionar_msc general producers: @marisabela , @roman_kovalishin , @luxefraba executive producer: @eywapudel location: @tagankatheatre Special thanks to @moetchandon #sashafrolova #sashafrolovaart #baroque #inflatable #buro247

American Vogue!!! Link in bio for the full interview! P.S.: No horses were harmed during filming! 🙂❤️ #vogueworld #vogueworld100 #sashafrolova #voguemagazine #Repost @voguemagazine with @get_repost ・・・ For Russian sculptor and performance artist Sasha Frolova (@sashafrolova), her work only has one mission: to make people happy. “Art should be beautiful and positive. If people see something beautiful, they feel better,” she says. “This is a small part in how to save the world—through happiness.” And indeed, you'd be hardpressed not to crack a smile when taking in Frolova's work. The 34-year-old artist specializes in inflatable latex, creating elaborate sculptures and costumes made out of the colorful stretchy material. Today, we're excited to debut the #vogueworld platform, which we are launching with a new edition of the #vogueworld 100, a group of fearless, talented individuals who have captured our attention of late and are poised to transform style, beauty, and culture globally in the months to come. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Frolova and 99 other fascinating personalities to know now.

#aquaaerobika

@sashafrolova in my studio 🐚

  1. janhaltn
    April 8, 2020 at 6:17 am

    This one really surprised me!. 99% of the time, this is not my thing. But, I enjoyed each one of them this morning. They are fun and something that I would never except me to enjoy as much as I did. Hal

  2. Sheree
    April 8, 2020 at 6:45 am

    Sadly, I am allergic to latex! Never going to play Cat Woman.

  3. loisajay
    April 8, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Did you see the photos of Kris and Kim Kardashian in their latex outfits? These are so much better! Fun stuff, Donna.

  4. bcparkison
    April 8, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Just plain weird. Must be terribly hot wearing those creations.

  5. artfulblasphemer
    April 8, 2020 at 8:43 am

    This was outstanding. The illustrative and cartoon elements also really speak to specific fashion design styles–love it!

