Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/8/20

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you a virtual tour that’s so entirely up my alley. I seriously would have loved this so very much as a child, it makes me sad that it wasn’t a thing.

In case you aren’t familiar with it, The Frick Collection is a gloriously over-the-top beaux arts-style mansion near where Beloved and I lived on the Upper East Side of NYC. The mansion was the home of steel magnate and art collector, Henry Clay Frick. The home was built in 1913 by the famous firm of Carrère and Hastings. He always intended to leave his art to the public, so the manse was designed to permanently house his extensive collection of paintings and other art objects.

Frick died in 1919, leaving the house, the art, and the furnishings to become a gallery called The Frick Collection. The Frick Collection includes works by Rembrandt, Gainsborough, Whistler, Bellini, Vermeer, Goya, and countless others.

You can go see the virtual tour on The Frick Collection website.