Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I don’t think today’s theme requires any explaining. Hope everyone is having a pleasant-as-possible holiday.

Finally, a mess-free way to have egg races with toddlers! By AnnGreenClub

Matza headband, for the woman who has everything.

These wooden eggs are just beautiful (and they won’t have gone bad when we get to celebrate stuff again). By LusciousDwelling

He’s a pretty good representation of just how festive I’m feeling this week.

Do you think they come in my size? By KifkaCreations

Because Etsy.

Easily, the most fantastic nail decals of all time. By MidrashManicures

That’s just not right.

I usually object to anything that falls in the primitive category, but this little guy is adorable! By OnTheWallCharm

“Bunny basket filler.” Why do I think we’re not talking about the same kind of basket?

Love it! By JamrockDesignApparel

I don’t recall the Passover story including a mouse with side eye…

What a cool looking Easter egg decorating kit! By BakersGoodiesUS

“Easter bonnet.” Makes me grateful for social distancing.