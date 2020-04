This week, the New York City mayor’s office launched a new website for teens called “Fun at Home.” The site offers safe virtual activities to help teens stay engaged (and at home). Fun features include exercise and dance videos, free audiobooks, art contests, free NBA League and NFL Game Passes, and city-wide Mario Cart tournaments, plus school-related resources like virtual college tours, online tutoring and practice SAT and GED tests.

Check it out on the Growing Up NYC website.