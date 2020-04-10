My OBT

Juxtapositions

Rudolf Kosow

Today’s artist is German painter Rudolph Kosow. Starting at the age of 9, he had the opportunity to take children’s classes at the local art school. These experiences helped the young man find his way, and he grew up to study painting at The State Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart.

Kosow tends to paint realistic representations of people and animals and familiar objects, but he often puts them together in incongruous ways. He is very adept at playing with scale and juxtaposition. And sometimes, Kosow’s work also sometimes feels a little cowboyish, but in a very hip, cool way.

“For most of my pictures, three components are important: human, landscape and other creatures/ animals. I am particularly interested in the composition of these components within a painting to the goal of creating a special atmosphere and situation. I like the things that are unlikely or even impossible in real life. At the same time, I try to paint things as realistically and as close as possible to enhance the real impression.”

– About Rudolf Kosow

You can follow the exceedingly talented Rudolf Kosow on Instagram.

  1. bcparkison
    April 10, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Wow! The chicken head and the dog feet couldn’t be more real. Talent for sure.

