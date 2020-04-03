Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/3/20

I know we could all use a vacation, but of course that’s not an option right now. However, if you feel like doing something fun with the kids, maybe you should check out the collection of Disney rides that you can enjoy on YouTube.

With a range of rides from all of the Disney parks, these non-sanctioned virtual tours by SoCal Attractions 360 capture the joy and excitement of some of the parks’ most popular attractions.

You can watch literally hundreds of rides on SoCal Attractions 360’s YouTube channel.

And, because my younger daughter made me go through this thing about 1,000 times, I couldn’t imagine a post about Disney rides without this one. So here is the It’s a Small World ride from the Magic Kingdom (from a different YouTuber).