My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Art and Quarantine

Getty Museum

Like all other museums, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles is closed until further notice. But oh, boy, did they get a genius idea to keep people engaged! They asked their fans and followers to recreate their favorite works of art at home and share the results. The response has been epic!

The challenge was inspired by the Instagram account Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (Between Art & Quarantine) who has been asking people to submit their own interpretations of famous works of art for the last two weeks. The amazing works below are a mix of Tussen Kunst & Quarantine and Getty submissions.

You can follow the Getty Museum on their website and on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. And you can follow Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

