Art and Quarantine

Like all other museums, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles is closed until further notice. But oh, boy, did they get a genius idea to keep people engaged! They asked their fans and followers to recreate their favorite works of art at home and share the results. The response has been epic!

The challenge was inspired by the Instagram account Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (Between Art & Quarantine) who has been asking people to submit their own interpretations of famous works of art for the last two weeks. The amazing works below are a mix of Tussen Kunst & Quarantine and Getty submissions.

