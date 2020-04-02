My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/2/20

Happy April! Today, we have a tour I never thought I’d see online. This is a virtual tour of none other than Buckingham Palace! During typical summer months, the Palace’s State Rooms are open to tours. Of course, this summer, that’s unlikely to be the case, but fear not! You can wander the Palace without leaving your sofa.

While you can’t view all 775 rooms, you can check out the tour of the State Rooms and a whole lot of other delish royal content on the Royal Household’s website. And in case you’re interested, The Telegraph posted some really fun facts about Buckingham Palace here.

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/2/20

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 2, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    My parents might enjoy this. They sometimes go to open houses just to snoop around the homes and get home decor ideas even though they’ve zero intention of moving house.

What do you think?

