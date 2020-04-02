Etsomnia™ 262: Spring Theory

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Adorable lavender and bee plaque above by LittleBirdyDesignsUK

I wish this were a normal spring. The lucky ones among us (like me and Beloved) are stuck inside, and the essential workers that still have to go out into the world probably aren’t taking a ton of time to appreciate the beginnings of the season. So I thought we could use an injection of happy and pretty and fresh. No snark or derp this week. We could all use a little joy.

I really love my vintage kimonos, and wear them every time I get a chance. They can’t hold a candle to this glorious (and expensive) piece of art! Sold by ShopMorphew

While I am not a big yellow fan on clothing or decor, when Nature gets their yellow on, I’m in! (Also, forsythia wreath is fun to thay, er, say!) By H2HCreation

Spectator pumps always make me feel like Spring! Vintage shoes sold by PopFizzVintage

The first true sign of spring to me is the greening of hydrangea bushes. I am such a fan girl, I can spot them at 100 yards. Painting by ArtByClaudiaStore

This glorious embroidered fabric makes me want to get out my sewing machine and make all the things! By GideonStudio.

I’m not much for garlands, but these are so cute and cheerful (and the new cat would be swinging from them in no time)! By TheBlushingFig

This hat makes me want to swan around an English garden! By LadyGreyMillinery

I have talked before about the garden I grew in Brooklyn years ago. Whenever I see (or think about) a bearded iris, I get an actual physical ache for that garden. By BeautyGlassUA

Amazing alternative wedding dress! By KatrinFAVORboutique

Oh, I am a sucker for a tiny painting! By EjHaworth85

So sweet! By AnnaBlackieJewelry

I need 20 CCs of weed killer, STAT!

(I couldn’t help it.)