Etsomnia™ 262: Spring Theory

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I wish this were a normal spring. The lucky ones among us (like me and Beloved) are stuck inside, and the essential workers that still have to go out into the world probably aren’t taking a ton of time to appreciate the beginnings of the season. So I thought we could use an injection of happy and pretty and fresh. No snark or derp this week. We could all use a little joy.
