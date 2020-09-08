My OBT

Tomomi Kamoshita

I am a sucker for kintsugi, the Japanese tradition of repairing something humble with precious metals to elevate the original item. So when I saw the beautiful kintsugi mashups by Tomomi Kamoshita, I was hooked! Using broken pieces of ceramics and glass she finds on the beach alongside ceramics she makes herself, the artist makes completely new and interesting objects.

Her way of combining different colors and materials gives Kamoshita’s work a stained-glass-type effect. Her kintsugi pieces include the usual repaired bowls and vessels along with more unexpected items like hair sticks and chopstick rests. By taking a new form and finding a new use, “these once lost and broken pieces experience renewed purpose and newfound vitality”.

Like many of my favorite artists, Kamoshita is generous with her knowledge. She is based in Tokyo but also travels throughout the U.S., Europe, and India, teaching ceramics and kintsugi techniques.

You can see more of Tomomi Kamoshita’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram.

Modern Kintsugi at Home🖌✨🌏🏡 We had an online Kintsugi lesson with Manuela Lupino in Rome, Italy. She wrote an article about my lesson on her website both in Italian and English. I am happy to hear her thoughts about Kintsugi. Thank you to @manuelalupino Please take a look! @kintsugimoderno https://www.kintsugimoderno.it/ I continue to offer private online classes through @culturalexchanegllc https://culturalexchange-sonoma.com/event/modern-kintsugi-at-home/ ————— 先日、ローマ在住の陶芸家Manuelaさんにモダン金継ぎオンラインレッスンをしました。その様子が彼女のwebsiteにイタリア語と英語であがっています。 金継ぎに深く興味をもってくださり、考えの共有ができたことがとてもうれしかったです。 世界中が難しい状況と向き合うなかで始めたオンラインレッスンですが、こんな時だからこそ、世界との距離が縮まったように思います。また海外へ行けるようになったら、オンラインで繋がった方々と実際にお会いしたいなと思います😊 @sonomaculturalexchange #modernkintsugi #kintsugi #japaneseculture #kintsugiathome #金継ぎワークショップ

来月はNYへ行ってきます🍁I’m happy to announce that I will hold my solo ceramic exhibition and kintsugi workshop in New York in this coming November! It’s taking place at Setsugekka which is a Matcha teahouse in East Village. @setsugekkany_matcha The exhibition will show colorful ceramics including Japanese tea bowls and sake wares and also the pieces that are made of broken shards by the way of modern style of kintsugi. I will be in the gallery from November 8th to 11th. Please come see my works. Tomomi Kamoshita Solo Exhibition 『陶と継』”UTSUWA and KINTSUGI” From Fri. November 8th to Mon. November 18th On view during regular hours Closed on Tuesday Opening Reception: Fri. November 8, 6 pm – 8 pm Kintsugi workshop: Sat. November 9, 7 pm – 9 pm Sun. November 10, 10 am – 12 pm/ 7 pm – 9 pm Mon. November 11, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Reservation for workshop: www.setsugakkany.com Location: Setsugekka East Village 74 East 7th street,NewYork, NY10003 Between 1st & 2nd Ave #setsugekka #eastvillagenyc #newyork #kintsugi #modernkintsugi #ceramic #ceramics #pottery #陶器 #うつわ #matcha #陶と継

【POP UP STORE 予約制に変更のお知らせ】 7/23(木)、24(金)に開催を予定しておりますgicca池田山での展示販売会は、東京都内での新型コロナ感染者数が増えている状況を考慮し、人数制限のため事前予約制に変更させていただきます。 来場をご検討いただいている方は下記の中からご希望の日時とご連絡を明記の上、ダイレクトメッセージにてご連絡ください。 7/23(木) 14:00-15:00 7/23(木) 15:00-16:00 7/24(金) 14:00-15:00 また、10月には阿佐ヶ谷での個展を今年も予定しております。安心して作品をご覧いただけることができるようになる事を願うばかりです。 尚、ワークショップにつきましてはフェイスシールドを用意するなどの対策をした上で開催をいたします。ご予約いただいている皆さまには個別にご連絡いたします。どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。

春にむけて作った桜色の呼び継ぎ高杯🌸　早くにこの状況が収まってくれますように。 ——————— 奥沢のギャラリーparsleysageで本日3/7から4/7まで(水,木,金は定休)「春を感じるvol.1」展を開催しています。春をテーマにした服、アクセサリー、ジャム、紙ものなどが揃っています。私も器や呼び継ぎの作品たちを出展しております。お出かけのお声かけをしにくい日々ですが、自由が丘から歩けるちょうどいい距離なので、お近くの方は気分転換のお散歩によろしければぜひ🚶🏻‍♂️ www.cieldesign.co.jp @hoshimimikami 【parsleysage】 12:00-19:00 水,木,金,定休日 鴨下は在廊しておりません。 世田谷区奥沢2-6-6 TEL03-3725-6992 #yobitsugi #ModernKintsugi #呼び継ぎ #モダン金継ぎ #ceramics #陶器 #うつわ #パセリセージ #parsleysage

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Modern Kintsugi

Leave a comment

  1. emahwriter
    September 8, 2020 at 6:41 am

    They are absolutely beautiful. The idea of turning something that has been condemned into something that has value is one that runs through most of my writing.

    Like

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    September 8, 2020 at 8:57 am

    How beautiful! I would guess that some of the repaired items are even prettier than the original condition.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    September 8, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I had never heard of “kintsugi” before today. They are very interesting and beautiful. My best friend was born and raised in Ohio. With that background, she eats a lot of oriental food with chopsticks. So they added to the art in this case. Hal

    Like

    Reply

