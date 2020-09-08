Modern Kintsugi

Tomomi Kamoshita

I am a sucker for kintsugi, the Japanese tradition of repairing something humble with precious metals to elevate the original item. So when I saw the beautiful kintsugi mashups by Tomomi Kamoshita, I was hooked! Using broken pieces of ceramics and glass she finds on the beach alongside ceramics she makes herself, the artist makes completely new and interesting objects.

Her way of combining different colors and materials gives Kamoshita’s work a stained-glass-type effect. Her kintsugi pieces include the usual repaired bowls and vessels along with more unexpected items like hair sticks and chopstick rests. By taking a new form and finding a new use, “these once lost and broken pieces experience renewed purpose and newfound vitality”.

Like many of my favorite artists, Kamoshita is generous with her knowledge. She is based in Tokyo but also travels throughout the U.S., Europe, and India, teaching ceramics and kintsugi techniques.

You can see more of Tomomi Kamoshita’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram.