Lost and Foundling

These wonderful artworks called Foundlings are created by artist Robbii Wessen. I first encountered his fascinating assemblage work at the 2017 Art Expo, and I was instantly captivated. The photographs don’t really do the complexity of the pieces justice. It was great fun to stare at them and try to figure out what his materials were in their former lives.
For example, the piece above, “Green Room,” is made up of a hand cultivator, discus, Christmas tree base, decorative tin, wooden rulers, and miscellaneous brass pieces.
Wessen says his work is influenced by his diverse family, which includes a psychologist sister and three brothers: the anthropologist, the rocket scientist (Robbii’s twin), and their eldest brother, who is schizophrenic. He says his pieces are Rorschach tests, of a sort. You see in them what you want to see, and what other people see can be wildly different.
Check out all Robbii’s work on his website, his blog, and on Gallery Juno’s site.
All images property of Robbii Wessen.
July 22, 2017 at 6:27 am
These pieces are incredible-interesting to recognize everyday objects in these awesome creations!
July 22, 2017 at 7:58 am
He’s got a really great eye for fitting things together. You can’t imagine how seamless these things look in person!
July 22, 2017 at 10:24 am
Amazing artwork!
July 22, 2017 at 10:38 am
So glad you like it!
July 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm
Oh, I love to see things repurposed! But, I fear that seeing such beautiful creations from repurposed items will only tempt my proclivity to hoard! (“But it might be useful someday!” Yikes!) Perhaps, though, I can put posts like these to good use by letting them inspire me to donate my stuff (get it out there into the thrift stores, etc, where such artists can get ahold of it). Yes, “patron of the arts” sounds better than “hoarding wanna-be”! Haha! Keep posting, Donna!
July 22, 2017 at 1:17 pm
I love these! My friend Larry makes very similar art; I’ve got a piece of his that also has an eyeball!
