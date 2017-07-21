My OBT

Parenting Funnies

Last year, I did a post of parenting Tweets, but when I spotted this list, I knew it was time for an update. Those amazing people over at Bored Panda have been gathering the best parenting tweets of 2017, and they’re absolutely killing it. There are currently 52 pages of them, and the hits just keep on coming.

Enjoy!

tweet 1tweet 1atweet 1btweet 2tweet 2atweet 3tweet 4tweet 4atweet 5tweet 5atweet 6tweet 6atweet 7tweet 7atweet 8tweet 8atweet 9tweet 9atweet 10tweet 11tweet 12tweet 13tweet 14

7 thoughts on “Parenting Funnies

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    July 21, 2017 at 6:53 am

    These made me laugh out loud. Very embarrassing since I was reading them in bed and trying not to wake up Len… I sounded like I was having some kind of fit.

    You rock. Thanks for starting out my day with silly, uncontrollable giggles!

  2. janhaltn
    July 21, 2017 at 7:03 am

    Ouch my side is hurting from hard laughter after reading some of those. Hal

  3. Whitty Arts
    July 21, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Loved this post. Still laughing and thinking back to when my kids were little.

  4. houstonphotojourney
    July 21, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Cracking up as they bring me back to my own kids and more than my fair share of humiliation 😂

