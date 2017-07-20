My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 147: Portraits

by 1 Comment

I’d ask for my money back. That doesn’t look anything like her.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

There are a lot of talented portrait artists on Etsy. With a few noted exceptions, however, these are not them. As usual, I’m hardest on the felters (because it’s so much funnier when a bad portrait is in 3 dimensions). Today’s search turned up as many adorable, funny, unexpected portraits as it did tragic, hilarious, inept ones.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Your infant as a Buddy Hackett doll.

After many hours of staring and fruitless internet searches, my Facebook friends helped me figure out who he reminds me of. Wonderful portrait by BarleyandBayley

The favorite portrait artist of overweight dogs and flattened ponies alike!

This portrait is done with Legos! I really want to see one up close. So cool! By OnceUponABrick

Best looking clay family portrait ever! By NicomadeMe

I like how the maker really captured the look of total hopelessness in the dog’s eyes…

Of all of the different forms that Etsy portraits take, this is far and away my favorite. By ThePinataBuilder

Impressive, but I guarantee any child growing up with this image of himself is going to be an entitled asshole.

On the other hand, I can’t imagine the subject of this tribute to poor taste to be anything but a perfect gentleman.

This is like one of those apps that shows how you will look in 30 years, only much, much more expensive.

Phenomenal Norman Rockwell-style oil portrait by DannerArt, who offers all kinds of retro styles!

More celebrity look-alike portraiture…

This is one of the more fragile options, but that’s okay. It doesn’t look like the marriage is going to last long, anyway.

I know this is a great portrait, but it still reminded me of a certain movie scene… By GourmetFelted

I’d love to see the photo this was done from, but there’s no way it’s as cool as this drawing! By MentyraPortraits

As a portrait, it’s pretty good, but as a fashion accessory, it’s a total shit show.

Your portrait in carbonite.

Is it just me, or are the eyes following you, too?

Portrait skill level: Wizard. By keceinadi

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 147: Portraits

Leave a comment

  1. Ellie
    July 20, 2017 at 9:00 am

    It seems like felt is either horribly tragic or absolutely amazing – the last one and the puppet guy in the link are fantastic! And that painting of the girl, just wow.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s