These are the hip-hop ballerinas of Hiplet (rhymes with slay). Started by Homer Bryant of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Hiplet fuses hip hop and ballet in a style that’s powerful, current, and entertaining.

As a (former) ballet purist, every time they do a closeup of the dancers’ feet, I can’t resist muttering to myself about bad ballet feet and low arches, but even I must admit it’s some very fun dancing!

The style is actually taking off, and there are many dancers doing it now, but as a tribute to Bryant and the original dancers, I stuck with the CMDC performances only.