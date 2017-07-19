These are the hip-hop ballerinas of Hiplet (rhymes with slay). Started by Homer Bryant of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Hiplet fuses hip hop and ballet in a style that’s powerful, current, and entertaining.
As a (former) ballet purist, every time they do a closeup of the dancers’ feet, I can’t resist muttering to myself about bad ballet feet and low arches, but even I must admit it’s some very fun dancing!
The style is actually taking off, and there are many dancers doing it now, but as a tribute to Bryant and the original dancers, I stuck with the CMDC performances only.
July 19, 2017 at 6:31 am
My feet hurt just watching them!!
July 19, 2017 at 7:07 am
Yeah. They don’t have great feet, but I can tell you we used to dance like this all the time before pointe class. Ballet can be so restrictive, it was fun to funk it up a bit.
July 19, 2017 at 6:46 am
Awesome!!! Thanks for sharing.
July 19, 2017 at 7:07 am
You’re welcome! Glad you liked it.
