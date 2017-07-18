When I posted this hilarious/delicious recipe video on Facebook, a friend turned me onto this comedy series spoofing cooking shows and elitist food. (Thanks, Diane!) This is the insanely fancy world of “Posh Nosh,” a parody cooking show from the BBC.

“Next week on Posh Nosh, we’ll be taunting an aubergine.”

Simon and Minty Marchmont are two posh chefs who thoroughly enjoy their position at the top of the food chain. On their show, they demonstrate extravagant, expensive recipes (“exasperate your vegetables until exhausted; disturb your chestnuts in milk until queasy, then disappoint”), and more to the point, they work hard to illustrate how much better than you they are. This is “extraordinary food for ordinary people.”

“Lard makes me think of fat people in the co-op. Perhaps you’re one of them! Here’s how to make your own lard. To make 25 grams of organic lard, simply roast a 3 kilo joint of organic pepper-blasted organic pork. Disclaim the rendered fat into a bowl. Make sure it’s impervious. And then air-chill overnight in your vaulted cellar.”

Each episode explores a different style of cooking and features loads and loads of drinking. Also on the menu is the Marchmont’s entertainingly tense marriage.

I tried to find an official YouTube channel for the series, but it’s been around for too long, so I was unsuccessful. I’m a bit concerned that the videos may be taken down (which happens periodically), but if the videos disappear, just do a search on YouTube for “Posh Nosh series” and something should turn up.