When I posted this hilarious/delicious recipe video on Facebook, a friend turned me onto this comedy series spoofing cooking shows and elitist food. (Thanks, Diane!) This is the insanely fancy world of “Posh Nosh,” a parody cooking show from the BBC.
“Next week on Posh Nosh, we’ll be taunting an aubergine.”
Simon and Minty Marchmont are two posh chefs who thoroughly enjoy their position at the top of the food chain. On their show, they demonstrate extravagant, expensive recipes (“exasperate your vegetables until exhausted; disturb your chestnuts in milk until queasy, then disappoint”), and more to the point, they work hard to illustrate how much better than you they are. This is “extraordinary food for ordinary people.”
“Lard makes me think of fat people in the co-op. Perhaps you’re one of them! Here’s how to make your own lard. To make 25 grams of organic lard, simply roast a 3 kilo joint of organic pepper-blasted organic pork. Disclaim the rendered fat into a bowl. Make sure it’s impervious. And then air-chill overnight in your vaulted cellar.”
Each episode explores a different style of cooking and features loads and loads of drinking. Also on the menu is the Marchmont’s entertainingly tense marriage.
I tried to find an official YouTube channel for the series, but it’s been around for too long, so I was unsuccessful. I’m a bit concerned that the videos may be taken down (which happens periodically), but if the videos disappear, just do a search on YouTube for “Posh Nosh series” and something should turn up.
July 18, 2017 at 7:27 am
They are a riot! Obviously, all these years I have been an absolute fraud in my kitchen. tsk tsk….
July 18, 2017 at 8:07 am
Me, too. Maybe I’d do better if I had a vaulted cellar…
July 18, 2017 at 8:27 am
This is brilliant!
July 18, 2017 at 9:03 am
They truly are.
July 18, 2017 at 9:41 am
Love this!!! I’ve loved these actors for years – Richard E. Grant and Arabella Weir. There’s something about dry comedy with a British accent…. Ohhhh, baby. 😉
July 18, 2017 at 9:42 am
“Run your knife along the underside of the fish until it’s thoroughly ashamed.” Bwahahahahahaha!
July 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm
So damned clever!
July 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm
They’re just fantastic. I actually thought you and Len could pull this off, too… What do you think? US version?
July 18, 2017 at 10:04 am
Oh boy! More British comedy.
July 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm
You betcha! (Wait, was that sarcastic?)
July 18, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Oh my gosh! I had totally forgotten this show. I watched it when I was right at the end of my pregnancy with my oldest son. It was bloody hilarious. The satire is all in the detailing. Spot on.
July 18, 2017 at 5:37 pm
Just brilliant! It’s fun that you associate it with the impending arrival of your first. That’s a particularly memorable time, I think.
July 18, 2017 at 5:44 pm
It was a bit of a chaotic time for us. We had just moved into a house we had had built for us so I was furiously painting walls with my bump getting in the way and was also intensively training for a voluntary position involving youth justice and child protection. I actually shouldn’t have had the time to watch even the 9 minute segments of ‘Posh Nosh’.
July 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm
Too funny!
July 18, 2017 at 5:38 pm
It really is!
