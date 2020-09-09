My OBT

This (Really) Old House

I have always wished I had the skill set (and the bank account) to buy and rehabilitate old houses. So today, in lieu of screwing up my retirement with a money pit, I’m bringing you my latest Instagram obsession, Cheap Old Houses. When you check them out, please be sure to click through the photos (there’s a little arrow in a white circle that appears at the right of Instagram posts with multiple photos). I just can’t get over how magnificent some of these houses are. I want to rehabilitate them all!

“Fear no fixer.”

– Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein

The pandemic of course sent many people home to work. While it was a bit weird at first, now, at least for me, it feels completely normal. And if you’re not commuting, you don’t need to be proximate to a big city. In other words, 2020 just might have a silver lining for small towns. People are looking to move out of big cities, and these bargain houses can make that move even more attractive.

“We’re Elizabeth + Ethan. We’re dreamers. We love old things. And we believe that you’re being sold the wrong American dream. Contrary to what everyone else says, you don’t actually need to buy a million dollar house and go into extreme debt to live a satisfying and beautiful life. But don’t just take our word for it—we’ve brought together over 1 million people who feel the same way, and who are masters at celebrating the beauty of cheap old houses.”

– About Cheap Old Houses

The more skeptical among us refer to the site as ruin porn, but I think it’s fantastic. In case you’re not ready to buy a desperate fixer-upper, the Finkelsteins also run a vintage real estate website called Circa, with fewer fixer uppers and more turnkey listings. Only the bargain-basement offerings from that site make it to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram.

You can see more of the amazing, heartbreaking Cheap Old Houses on Instagram. And you can check out Circa on their website and on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram

Ebersbach, Germany — I’m preparing my first Cheap Old Houses Abroad newsletter (inaugural issue going out tomorrow – subscribe through the link in my bio!!!) and nearly lost my $@!* over this old hotel in Germany. I couldn't wait to share it, so here you go! Listed for €56,500 (roughly $61,803) by Sneddon & Lock Ltd. OMG. . “Welcome to the sale of the Lampelburg Hotel, a large property with plenty of potential, run as a hotel until 2015 when the owner retired. The opportunity now arises for a new owner to purchase the property and run as a successful hotel, a specialist retreat or very large home with its very own private full sized bowling alley. The property itself sits on 1200SQM land and has an ample built area of 350SQM. In terms of land, there is a large courtyard, beer garden and seperated private garden to the other side (Left) of the property, this would be a suitable garden for the owners to use for friends and family. The location is Ebersbach-Neugersdorf, with a healthy population of 12,000. . The hotel (known officially as the Lampelburg) includes annexes, formal gardens, a yard and substantial outbuilding complex. Unusually the property benefits from a purpose built single lane full size bowling alley. The restaurant windows are high quality stained glass, hand made to order when the property was built. . Attractions in this Ebersbach Neugersdorf include the "Alte Mangel" historic house, built in 1782 An interesting place to visit is the Bismarck tower, a wonderful gem built in 1904, the tower offers a wonderful view of the city, the Upper Lusatian highlands and northern Bohemia. Opposite the tower there is a park and ice cellar, part of the brewery (That you can also visit). Visit the half timbered houses in the Am Büttnerborn area. . Last but not least (Well not quite, because this city has another Czech sister city across the border, and there is loads there too) is the water tower, a preserved architectural gem. There is also the movie theatre, and "theatre barn", an old barn that was converted by actor and director Ernst Busch into a wonderful theatre of art.” — link in profile #cheapoldhousesabroad #cheapoldhousesgermany

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

327 E Elm St, Moweaqua, IL — Losing it over the light fixtures. Listed by @tashasellshouses of Vieweg Real Estate – North. “Grand home awaits new owners to bring her back to life! Even with needing a little TLC, this home stands out with its beautiful style! The 'old school' traditional architecture is unique from from the covered front porch, to the beautiful French doors, built-in's and tiffany style fixtures which can be found throughout the front room, the side parlor and the formal dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, including the two main level bedrooms and the kitchen with stainless stove and dishwasher. Upstairs a HUGE room could be a big bedroom suite OR a family room. A second bathroom with stand-up shower is a recent addition to the upstairs. Back on the main floor, the laundry has been moved from the unfinished basement to the back porch for convenience. The house sits on a double lot with a detached two car garage and is just waiting for you to call it home in Central A & M schools! Being sold 'as is'.” — link at cheapoldhouses.com #cheapoldhousesil

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

1108 N Underhill St, Peoria, IL — Just cause it’s been, like, 5 minutes since I’ve posted a house in Peoria and that’s just too long. Listed by Mike Van Cleve of 309 Real Estate & Management. “Sit out on the front porch of this beautiful bungalow style home in the University East neighborhood. Walking distance from area restaurants, the eclectic shopping, thriving art scene, and conveniences. This is the perfect location for that someone looking for a walkable community. This two bedroom/one bath home located close campus town. Hardwood flooring throughout the house, an attic for loads of extra storage or ready to become finished space. The basement features plenty of storage space. The rear yard is mostly fenced and includes alley access and a two car garage.” — link in profile #cheapoldhousesil

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

217 & 219 W Main St, Michigamme, MI — LOVE!!! 🥰 Listed by Sindy Jensen of RE/MAX 1ST REALTY. “This is your chance to own a little piece of history in the quaint town of Michigamme with a Swedish church building from the turn of thecentury (1880s) and a newer turn-key (1999) commercial building right next door! There are so many possibilities as both properties can be used for residential or for commercial uses. The Swedish church features the original tin on walls and ceiling and the original floor andalter which these fun owners had set up as a band stage. The newer commercial building next door is turn key and ready to use withADA accessibility and features a metal roof, 2 bathrooms, water fountains, air exchanger, and exit sign. This sits straight down the street just blocks from the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Michigamme! The property has currently been used as a camp and was set up to enjoy the company of friends and family. Before this, the Swedish church had been used as a gift shop and the newer building as a church gathering space. There are endless possibilities for the uses of these properties! Note the estimated square footage is for the Swedish Church only. The newer building adds another approx 952 sq ft. The 2 working bathrooms are in the newer building.” — link at cheapoldhouses.com #cheapoldhousesmi

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

900 S 7th St, Burlington, IA — The exterior of this one is amazing! Listed by Gwen Wixom of Century 21 Property Professionals. “This magnificent Queen Anne house was listed in 2015 as one of the top 17 houses/buildings that needed to be rescued in Burlington. Many of the most important & costly things have been done. New Electric Box & all of the electric wiring throughout has been replaced. New high efficiency 75 gal gas water heater. All new plumbing with PEX lines. Newer roof (needs flashing around one chimney) newer bathrooms & kitchen within the past 8 years.1st floor bathroom has a double size shower & double sinks. The upstairs bathroom was completely remodeled but kept the old style soaking tub. Wonderful oversized kitchen w/ top of the line cabinetry w/ self-retracting drawers, commercial size stainless steel stove & recessed lighting. It needs exterior paint, some paint/wallpaper on the ceilings & your special touch to bring the beauty back to this Grand Lady.” — link at cheapoldhouses.com #cheapoldhousesia

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

113 North St, Auburn, NY — I just spit out all my coffee. 🤩 Listed by Michael DeRosa of MICHAEL DEROSA EXCHANGE LLC. “Exciting opportunity for someone who loves classic brick Victorian mansions. The house was built for Auburn banker James S. Seymour in 1861. Mr. Seymour was well known for his philanthropy, having founded the Seymour Library and the Auburn City Hospital. The house was later owned by Charles A. McCarthy, founder of Dunn and McCarthy Shoes. Inside this three-story historic beauty, you'll find nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, a stunning hand-crafted curved staircase, pocket doors, hardwood floors, 4 marble fireplaces, 10 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (3 full, 2 half), beautiful original custom woodwork and built-in cabinetry. The home is situated on nearly 1 acre of land with a 2-story carriage house. (Price Reflects Condition.) Are you a Buyer with the best plan to restore this property?” — link in profile #cheapoldhousesny

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

Castel Focognano, Italy — Oh by the way if you need me, I’ll be camping out in my 13th century Tuscan castle. Listed by Property Hunt Italia for €300,000 (roughly $352,564 USD) "In one of the wonderful valleys in the province of Arezzo in Tuscany, known as Casentino, we find this fantastic section of a castle, called Castello di Salutio, built around 1200's and with a great historical significance. It is located in Castel Focognano, in a strategic position which allows to reach other places of interest easily. The unit on sale measures 300 sqm to be renovated and distributed over 3 levels. The house is totally independent and attached only on one side to other buildings of the castle. Entering from its private entrance, on the ground floor we find a very spacious kitchen with a majestic stone fireplace, three rooms and a cantina space. From this level it is possible to access the outside. In fact, the property includes a private garden of 800 sqm. Taking the wonderful original pietra serena stone staircase, we reach the first floor composed of a large kitchen with a unique and original fireplace, a spacious and bright living room with a view and another open fireplace , two smaller rooms. Going up to the second floor, we find four bedrooms which overlook the garden. This is a property with a great charm and potential, thanks to its original historical features, such as the panelled ceilings, the Tuscan cotto floors, the majestic fireplaces and wonderful stone stairs and portals. The property also includes an annex which is ideal to become a small outbuilding or guest room. It's a unique property with a great charm to be rediscovered!" link at cheapoldhouses.com

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

View this post on Instagram

Athens, GA — Free if you can move it! The wonderful @savingoldhouses is leading a campaign to save this one. Quoting him below: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I LOVE THIS HOUSE!!! AND… IT’S FREE!!! The hitch? You gotta move it! This circa 1923 Craftsman bungalow is loaded with charm. It is almost completely original and features 12-over-12 windows, 1/4 panel shutters with half moon cut-outs, oak floors, gracious spaces, four fireplaces… The list goes on! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,806 SF of opportunity to have an old house full of character on a site of your choosing! Offered by Saving Old Houses for FREE! An open house will be planned within the next week, so email me at savingoldhouses@gmail.com for more information and be sure to include in the subject line “I WANT TO SAVE THE ATHENS BUNGALOW!” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, here’s what you need to know: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The relocation process must begin on June, 1st 2021 ( that means that you have time to plan!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The house will move in several sections and the roof must be removed and reconstructed on site ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please have a location within 50 miles of Athens, GA ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ensure that your site is accessible and that streets are wide enough to accommodate the move ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please be willing to respectfully rehabilitate this awesome bungalow so that we can follow your old house journey and celebrate its new chapter!”

A post shared by Cheap Old Houses ™ (@cheapoldhouses) on

Don’t worry. Every time I get the urge, I promise to rewatch this:

8 thoughts on “This (Really) Old House

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 9, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Well this is an account I am definitely going to follow in Instagram. There are some absolutely wonderful properties featured here, so characterful and with what look to be pretty good bones. I would personally shy away from anything involving a major engineering project but I would contemplate buying a few of these houses. In my imagination, of course, because I still have not managed to mug a leprechaun.

    We actually bought a doer-upper here. Our home had not been updated since it was built in 1968 with the exception of a kitchen that was installed in about 1990. We have been slowly updating it as funds allow while maintaining some of those original features. What the pandemic has taught us, with six people being home, is that the next big investment is going to have to be overhauling the electrics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 9, 2020 at 8:07 am

      Your home sounds wonderful! I can see why prioritizing the electrical system would be a necessity. For years, we lived in places where if you plugged in the toaster while someone was drying their hair, you blew a breaker, and that was only with two of us. After the hurricane, we had to replace all our wiring, so we don’t have those problems anymore. I do still love an old house, though!

      Like

      Reply
  2. bcparkison
    September 9, 2020 at 7:55 am

    I’m in. Of course I can dream of being able to put the house in Italy back into living but how and why did someone let it get to this station in life. So sad and think of the stories if these walls could talk.
    We did move the house I call home about 22 years ago.It was in the ‘town’ of Madden and we moved it to the edge of my parents farm…about 2 miles or so and had to put it back together. Never completely finished doing what we wanted to do but it has served its purpose.
    Now my sister is trying to redo my parents old house and having to decide just how much she is willing to spend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 9, 2020 at 8:12 am

      I can sympathize. It’s a hard balance to strike, deciding how much money is enough when fixing up a house. We struggled with justifying the cost of our current renovation project against our house value. It came down to quality of life for us. We use our outdoor space all the time. We need it to serve all of our purposes-for kayaking, for entertaining, for fishing, and just for enjoying the remarkable place where we get to live. Now that I’m getting ready to retire, those things are more important than ever, because I’ll have the time to enjoy them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. janhaltn
    September 9, 2020 at 8:49 am

    My house in Memphis was one of these. I was able to do a lot of updating but it still needed more work. I totally enjoyed living there for 28 years. Now that I am 80, I only dream of being young enough to buy one of these and go to work on it. Yes, having the money to do the upgrades is a must-have. I have loved old houses my entire life. St. Louis has a lot of them today. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 9, 2020 at 9:15 am

      It’s always been my dream, too! We did get to help fix up a house we lived in with a friend years ago. It felt so good when people paid it compliments to know that’s we did it ourselves! I was in my late Thur IO then, and I remember how achy I was every day, I couldn’t pull it off now, I don’t think.

      Like

      Reply
  4. loisajay
    September 9, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Hardwood floors, pocket doors, gorgeous light fixtures…what am I thinking?! I have neither the money nor the talent, but boy, did my imagination run wild here! I wonder why that house in Athens has to be moved. You hit an absolute winner with this post, Donna!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

