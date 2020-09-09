This (Really) Old House

I have always wished I had the skill set (and the bank account) to buy and rehabilitate old houses. So today, in lieu of screwing up my retirement with a money pit, I’m bringing you my latest Instagram obsession, Cheap Old Houses. When you check them out, please be sure to click through the photos (there’s a little arrow in a white circle that appears at the right of Instagram posts with multiple photos). I just can’t get over how magnificent some of these houses are. I want to rehabilitate them all!
“Fear no fixer.”– Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein
The pandemic of course sent many people home to work. While it was a bit weird at first, now, at least for me, it feels completely normal. And if you’re not commuting, you don’t need to be proximate to a big city. In other words, 2020 just might have a silver lining for small towns. People are looking to move out of big cities, and these bargain houses can make that move even more attractive.
“We’re Elizabeth + Ethan. We’re dreamers. We love old things. And we believe that you’re being sold the wrong American dream. Contrary to what everyone else says, you don’t actually need to buy a million dollar house and go into extreme debt to live a satisfying and beautiful life. But don’t just take our word for it—we’ve brought together over 1 million people who feel the same way, and who are masters at celebrating the beauty of cheap old houses.”– About Cheap Old Houses
The more skeptical among us refer to the site as ruin porn, but I think it’s fantastic. In case you’re not ready to buy a desperate fixer-upper, the Finkelsteins also run a vintage real estate website called Circa, with fewer fixer uppers and more turnkey listings. Only the bargain-basement offerings from that site make it to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram.
You can see more of the amazing, heartbreaking Cheap Old Houses on Instagram. And you can check out Circa on their website and on YouTube.
Don’t worry. Every time I get the urge, I promise to rewatch this:
Well this is an account I am definitely going to follow in Instagram. There are some absolutely wonderful properties featured here, so characterful and with what look to be pretty good bones. I would personally shy away from anything involving a major engineering project but I would contemplate buying a few of these houses. In my imagination, of course, because I still have not managed to mug a leprechaun.
We actually bought a doer-upper here. Our home had not been updated since it was built in 1968 with the exception of a kitchen that was installed in about 1990. We have been slowly updating it as funds allow while maintaining some of those original features. What the pandemic has taught us, with six people being home, is that the next big investment is going to have to be overhauling the electrics.
Your home sounds wonderful! I can see why prioritizing the electrical system would be a necessity. For years, we lived in places where if you plugged in the toaster while someone was drying their hair, you blew a breaker, and that was only with two of us. After the hurricane, we had to replace all our wiring, so we don’t have those problems anymore. I do still love an old house, though!
I’m in. Of course I can dream of being able to put the house in Italy back into living but how and why did someone let it get to this station in life. So sad and think of the stories if these walls could talk.
We did move the house I call home about 22 years ago.It was in the ‘town’ of Madden and we moved it to the edge of my parents farm…about 2 miles or so and had to put it back together. Never completely finished doing what we wanted to do but it has served its purpose.
Now my sister is trying to redo my parents old house and having to decide just how much she is willing to spend.
I can sympathize. It’s a hard balance to strike, deciding how much money is enough when fixing up a house. We struggled with justifying the cost of our current renovation project against our house value. It came down to quality of life for us. We use our outdoor space all the time. We need it to serve all of our purposes-for kayaking, for entertaining, for fishing, and just for enjoying the remarkable place where we get to live. Now that I’m getting ready to retire, those things are more important than ever, because I’ll have the time to enjoy them.
My house in Memphis was one of these. I was able to do a lot of updating but it still needed more work. I totally enjoyed living there for 28 years. Now that I am 80, I only dream of being young enough to buy one of these and go to work on it. Yes, having the money to do the upgrades is a must-have. I have loved old houses my entire life. St. Louis has a lot of them today. Hal
It’s always been my dream, too! We did get to help fix up a house we lived in with a friend years ago. It felt so good when people paid it compliments to know that’s we did it ourselves! I was in my late Thur IO then, and I remember how achy I was every day, I couldn’t pull it off now, I don’t think.
Hardwood floors, pocket doors, gorgeous light fixtures…what am I thinking?! I have neither the money nor the talent, but boy, did my imagination run wild here! I wonder why that house in Athens has to be moved. You hit an absolute winner with this post, Donna!
I had such happy, busy dreams after writing this one! Very glad it spoke to you.
