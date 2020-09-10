Etsomnia™ 282: Gag Gifts

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The universe of gag gifts on Etsy is broad and somewhat varied. There are tens of thousands of poop-related items, age gags, and genital jokes, and the retirement and bachelorette gag gifts are thick on the ground. But it wasn’t all bad. I came across some wildly creative and entirely unexpected items, as well. But it was mostly bad.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Behold the “Annoying PCB, A Device That Won’t Stop Beeping!” I can’t hear it, but I want to smash it anyway.

Here’s a term that is definitely going to be used around our house… By TsSarcasmFactory

I’m starting to understand why dinosaurs went extinct. What a sausage party!

Like many stress-relief remedies, this one is highly addictive.

I’m ashamed to admit Beloved had to explain this to me. By JRWoodpuns

Ball gag gift. I see what you did there.

Fucking right I do. By SoEasyPattern

This is hot dog soap. I don’t think I’d feel very clean after using it.

If you actually pay $1.50 plus $2.95 shipping for a rubber band, I believe the joke’s on you.

This is awesome! By 123sge

$15. There is a sucker born every minute. (Seller also offers this.)

Very funny (and the little pots are adorable). By AngelaGrahamPottery

I definitely get why this is a GAG gift. Yuck.

This penis plush is a great way to let the ladies know you’re down to clown.