My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 282: Gag Gifts

by 8 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The universe of gag gifts on Etsy is broad and somewhat varied. There are tens of thousands of poop-related items, age gags, and genital jokes, and the retirement and bachelorette gag gifts are thick on the ground. But it wasn’t all bad. I came across some wildly creative and entirely unexpected items, as well. But it was mostly bad.

Behold the “Annoying PCB, A Device That Won’t Stop Beeping!” I can’t hear it, but I want to smash it anyway.
Here’s a term that is definitely going to be used around our house… By TsSarcasmFactory
I’m starting to understand why dinosaurs went extinct. What a sausage party!
Like many stress-relief remedies, this one is highly addictive.
I’m ashamed to admit Beloved had to explain this to me. By JRWoodpuns
Ball gag gift. I see what you did there.
Fucking right I do. By SoEasyPattern
This is hot dog soap. I don’t think I’d feel very clean after using it.
If you actually pay $1.50 plus $2.95 shipping for a rubber band, I believe the joke’s on you.
This is awesome! By 123sge
$15. There is a sucker born every minute. (Seller also offers this.)
Very funny (and the little pots are adorable). By AngelaGrahamPottery
I definitely get why this is a GAG gift. Yuck.
This penis plush is a great way to let the ladies know you’re down to clown.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 282: Gag Gifts

Leave a comment

  1. onecreativefamily
    September 10, 2020 at 7:28 am

    These are so funny. Had to wake hubby up so he could wake up to something funny rather than dreary rainy day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    September 10, 2020 at 8:35 am

    The rat’s ass….what a hoot!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Skyscapes for the Soul
    September 10, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Love the pots! Do think that we need the rat’s ass for my husband’s front door……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    September 10, 2020 at 11:35 am

    There are days like this. When I need to smile or laugh I head straight here. Today was one of those days and Donna delivered again. Living where I live we told we need to store water. I bet those cans of instant water are what we need. – Hal

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 10, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    I was already thinking there were far too many penis related items in this week’s edition and that those dinoschlongs were going to be appearing in my nightmares at some point and then we got to the PENIS CLOWNS! I swear I actually juddered as I scrolled and hit that image.

    I do love that cross-stitch though. That’s brilliant.

    Like

    Reply

