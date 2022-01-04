My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Correction Corner*

by 4 Comments

*(Title stolen from the My Favorite Murder podcast.)

Through an outraged (but in-the-know) reader’s comments, I discovered today that a post I wrote in July of 2021 was inaccurate. It would seem that Hikari Design sells knockoffs, not original work as their website led me to believe. Here’s the updated post.

Mea culpa…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Correction Corner*

  1. lois
    January 4, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Well, so much for her ‘Sunny’ disposition.
    Donna, you give us beauty every day in so many ways. Shame on that company for misrepresenting themselves and hoping nobody noticed. And it did take almost 6 months for someone to notice…
    Keep doing what you do–you have a dedicated following who loves it!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 4, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    I am sure it was a very easy mistake to make. A person would have to be very well-versed indeed in the world of design and have an amazing memory to be able to spot that items are knocked-off.

