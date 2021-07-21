A Candy-Colored World

Hikari Design

A few weeks ago, I did a post about one of my favorite interior design brands, Roche Bobois. Today, I’d like to share with you one of my favorite Japanese design houses. This is the wonderful Hikari Design, and I want nearly everything they make!

You have probably seen knock-offs of their graceful Light of Life all over the place, but the design is all Hikari. When the brand was founded in 2016, their main goal was to design and produce entirely original pieces that looked like nothing else on the market. It’s kind of ironic that they’re the ones being copied now.

“From the start, our mission was to create eye-catching and breathtaking products that are reminiscent of quality pieces of Art. Designed by our talented team, in line with Japanese elegance and minimalism. Our products are made with the belief that home living should be easy and expressive. All our products are designer made by our in-studio artisans.” About Hikari

You can check out all of Hikari Designs’ beautiful things on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.