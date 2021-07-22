Etsomnia™ 317: Half In the Bag

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s been quite a long time since I did a purse-related edition of Etsomnia™. Seems like high time for another!

This is kind of genius. By PortoVinoShop

No quiero Taco Bag.

Q: Watch my bag for me?

A: No.

I’m a bit long in the tooth to pull it off, but how cute is this? By EMVyMyBag

I know it looks like a martini, but shouldn’t it be a fuzzy navel?

You know this one smells like “hemp.”

So handsome! By FeltLabel

BAD KITTY!?!

They call it glamorous, but all I’m getting is this.

Cute! By SpeakEasy

If the last seat on the subway is next to someone carrying this, I’m standing.

What is she so happy about? It looks like she spilled glue on her bag, then dropped it on the floor at Michael’s Crafts.

So appealing! By Penelopetom

Finally, a bag that goes with everything and nothing AT THE SAME TIME.

I was so excited to find this atrocity, I actually squealed! Yay, Etsy!