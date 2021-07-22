Etsomnia™ 317: Half In the Bag

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s been quite a long time since I did a purse-related edition of Etsomnia™. Seems like high time for another!
July 22, 2021 at 7:35 am
Oh, gosh…that last bag. Mr Ed, is that you??!
July 22, 2021 at 8:45 am
I have to ask????
July 22, 2021 at 9:23 am
My sisters think of me as a failed girl because I am into neither shoes nor handbags/purses in the way they are. I am very practical and pragmatic in my approach to both and only have as many as I need. I am, therefore, drawn to the simple but practical examples in this collection, namely the grey-blue felt bag and the blue clutch style purse. I do, however, think that wine dispensing bag is great. I don’t understand the “trend” of bags that look like desiccated heads.
July 22, 2021 at 10:15 am
There are a couple that I would not mind buying for my wife if she needed a new one. Hal
