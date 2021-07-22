My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 317: Half In the Bag

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s been quite a long time since I did a purse-related edition of Etsomnia™. Seems like high time for another!

This is kind of genius. By PortoVinoShop
No quiero Taco Bag.
Q: Watch my bag for me?
A: No.
I’m a bit long in the tooth to pull it off, but how cute is this? By EMVyMyBag
I know it looks like a martini, but shouldn’t it be a fuzzy navel?
You know this one smells like “hemp.”
So handsome! By FeltLabel
BAD KITTY!?!
They call it glamorous, but all I’m getting is this.
Cute! By SpeakEasy
If the last seat on the subway is next to someone carrying this, I’m standing.
What is she so happy about? It looks like she spilled glue on her bag, then dropped it on the floor at Michael’s Crafts.
So appealing! By Penelopetom
Finally, a bag that goes with everything and nothing AT THE SAME TIME.
I was so excited to find this atrocity, I actually squealed! Yay, Etsy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 317: Half In the Bag

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    July 22, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Oh, gosh…that last bag. Mr Ed, is that you??!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 22, 2021 at 9:23 am

    My sisters think of me as a failed girl because I am into neither shoes nor handbags/purses in the way they are. I am very practical and pragmatic in my approach to both and only have as many as I need. I am, therefore, drawn to the simple but practical examples in this collection, namely the grey-blue felt bag and the blue clutch style purse. I do, however, think that wine dispensing bag is great. I don’t understand the “trend” of bags that look like desiccated heads.

  4. janhaltn
    July 22, 2021 at 10:15 am

    There are a couple that I would not mind buying for my wife if she needed a new one. Hal

