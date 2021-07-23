Nostalgic Fusion

Perth, Australia-based glass artist Margaret Heenan’s incredible work refers back to her childhood surrounded by mid-century modern style. But rendering these familiar themes in fused glass requires high levels of skill and precision to pull off. The geographic forms may be relatively simple to create when dealing with graphics and furniture, yet making them freehand out of glass is nearly impossible.
Heenan’s steady hand has been with her for her whole life. In fact, she has a degree in calligraphy, which led her to study ecclesiastical stained glass, which in turn sent her down the glass rabbit hole. From stained glass, Heenan moved onto fused glass, employing her favorite mid-century modern colors and shapes to form her iconic style.
“Margaret’s painterly panels invariably evoke a strong connection with the land. By layering several sheets of glass, often trapping fine substances such as gold leaf, copper wire, strands of fiberglass and aluminum, the artist adds richness, texture and depth to her fluid-edged and singular works. Margaret works intuitively, painting high fire glass enamels directly on, under or between sheets of glass, often all three.”Objectos con Vidrio
You can see all of Margaret Heenan’s beautiful glass work on her website and on Instagram.
July 23, 2021 at 7:12 am
What amazing colors and art!
July 23, 2021 at 8:44 am
Put that math to work. Goodness…these don’t just happen.
July 23, 2021 at 11:46 am
These are wonderful. They are reminiscent of some pieces from the 1960s and 70s that my Gran had in her tenement flat. I usually force myself to pick a favourite or two when you create a showcase of someone’s art but I absolutely cannot pick a favourite this time. I love them all.
July 23, 2021 at 12:47 pm
Don’t know why my mind want back in time. Twenty or thirty years ago a couple of those would have been ask trays. They might sell them in Walmart but I don’t remember seeing one since long ago. My last smoke was 1995. But I lover everyone of them. They are beautiful. Hal
