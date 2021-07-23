Nostalgic Fusion

Margaret Heenan Glass

Perth, Australia-based glass artist Margaret Heenan’s incredible work refers back to her childhood surrounded by mid-century modern style. But rendering these familiar themes in fused glass requires high levels of skill and precision to pull off. The geographic forms may be relatively simple to create when dealing with graphics and furniture, yet making them freehand out of glass is nearly impossible.

Heenan’s steady hand has been with her for her whole life. In fact, she has a degree in calligraphy, which led her to study ecclesiastical stained glass, which in turn sent her down the glass rabbit hole. From stained glass, Heenan moved onto fused glass, employing her favorite mid-century modern colors and shapes to form her iconic style.

“Margaret’s painterly panels invariably evoke a strong connection with the land. By layering several sheets of glass, often trapping fine substances such as gold leaf, copper wire, strands of fiberglass and aluminum, the artist adds richness, texture and depth to her fluid-edged and singular works. Margaret works intuitively, painting high fire glass enamels directly on, under or between sheets of glass, often all three.” Objectos con Vidrio

