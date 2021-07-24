My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Time Machine

9/10/17: Try as I might, I cannot stop staring at these hypnotic images by photographer Balint Alovits. The photography project, shot in staircases around Budapest, is called Time Machine, and it feels like you could almost follow the stairs down to the year they were built.

I’m an especially big fan of Alovits’s mastery of his frame. These are not easy subjects to capture, but he truly does them justice. He beautifully explores geometry as art, and I am 100% mesmerized by his work.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    July 24, 2021 at 7:04 am

    As long as I don’t need to work up or down them, I did enjoy looking at them. There have been a lot of TV and Movies with chases going up or down them. Seen some Holywood stunt people fall down them. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 24, 2021 at 8:04 am

    I’m a little concerned at how “wonky ” some of them are. The builder must have had a hard night.

