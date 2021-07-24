Repost: Time Machine

9/10/17: Try as I might, I cannot stop staring at these hypnotic images by photographer Balint Alovits. The photography project, shot in staircases around Budapest, is called Time Machine, and it feels like you could almost follow the stairs down to the year they were built.
I’m an especially big fan of Alovits’s mastery of his frame. These are not easy subjects to capture, but he truly does them justice. He beautifully explores geometry as art, and I am 100% mesmerized by his work.
Follow Alovits on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.
All images property of Balint Alovits.
As long as I don’t need to work up or down them, I did enjoy looking at them. There have been a lot of TV and Movies with chases going up or down them. Seen some Holywood stunt people fall down them. Hal
I’m a little concerned at how “wonky ” some of them are. The builder must have had a hard night.
