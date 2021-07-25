Repost: Finger Circus

7/4/15: Remember Phillip “Pacman” Chbeeb, the beautiful dancer/choreographer from my post Slip (But Don’t Fall)? Well, I finally found the time to further explore his YouTube channel, and his choreography continues to deliver amazing, unexpected things. He’s particularly interested in the shapes bodies can make and something he calls the Finger Circus. It’s like a combination of Busby Berkeley’s striking signature overhead visuals and Cleary & Harding’s viral hand choreography from a few years ago.

My favorite bit is the thing with the frying pans that starts at 0:27, but I promise you it’s all really surprising and worth your time.

And while I was binge-watching Pacman’s videos, I came across this epic performance which he dedicated to his grandmother. It’s both sweet and shockingly complex. The things this kid can do with his body are really incredible.