Cats and Life Advice

Thanks to colleague JA for sharing this video, which I cannot stop replaying. Once I went down the (slightly confusing) rabbit hole that is her YouTube channel, and what I’ve discovered is that Akana is a multi-faceted, talented, eminently likeable performer and personality.

The first video below is a joke song about Akana’s six cats. While she and her fur babies are very likable, but I shudder to think about finding her and her brood a new apartment…

Akana is also a singer. In addition to her sillier videos (which include her and the cats reviewing various pet items), Akan also puts out some fantastic, artistic music videos. She’s a very interesting young woman!

Her stuff is pretty catchy, but for pop music, her lyrics are pretty great.

I don’t like my head right now
All these dark thoughts trynna bring me down
I don’t like my heart right now
All these tears trynna to put my fire out

Anna Akana – “Swim”

Her YouTube channel also features some very thoughtful life and relationship advice. Having lived with clinical depression and anxiety disorder for years, Akana is a great advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Akana is also going to be in the cast of the new NBC sitcom Hungry by executive producer Demi Lovato, who will also star in the show. It’s about the members of a food-issues support group and their search for happiness. I would watch that!

You can learn more about the multi-faceted Anna Akana on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

