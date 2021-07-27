Souvenir Extraordinaire

Maison Tournaire

I make no secret out of the fact that I love jewelry. From the super-fine to the goofy, a pretty jewel can lift my spirits any day. Today’s fine jewelers produce pieces like I’ve never seen before, and they are brightening up my otherwise crazy day.

A truly global brand, the Lyon-based Maison Tournaire explores iconic architecture from around the world in their beautiful, very collectible pieces. They refer to their city-inspired jewels as souvenirs. What an amazing idea! I’m particularly fascinated by their secret Eiffel Tower ring. I could certainly see myself wearing that for years to come…

The brand’s head, Philippe Tournaire, credits his childhood illness with helping him find his passion.

“[When I was] small I disassembled the clocks, to understand the reasons for this magic tic-tac and to have the pleasure to go up. My great-grandmother, Marthe, who loved me very much and whose benevolent gaze reassured me, made me learn my lessons when my asthma prevented me from going to school. And when she saw me tinkering with revivals, she liked to say, to anyone who wanted to hear her: “This one is a future jeweler.” – Philippe Tournaire

The brand has also paired up with the iconic French pen brand BIC to create a line of beautiful BIC pens accented with bronze.

