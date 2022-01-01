My dear lovelies,

It’s midnight in New York, and I want to once again say thank you for a great blogging year.

2021 started with hope. Hope of vaccines, which did eventually materialize and which have done wonders for the mortality rate of Covid, hope that we could once again safely leave our houses, hope for a year of getting reacquainted with those we’d been missing. And while some of that worked out more or less the way we’d hoped, we find ourselves in the midst of yet another wave of Covid infection. (I, myself, tested positive a few days ago, and am currently a phlegmmy mess. Thanks to the vaccine and booster, though, I’m only moderately miserable, not dying). On the up side, we felt less disconnected from the world thanks in part to the roughly 3,000,000 calls we received regarding our car’s extended warranty… We also successfully landed an unmanned craft on Mars, Tom Brady won some more shit, Britney got free, and The Great British Baking Show continued to offer comfort and carbs.

Yes, maybe 2021 wasn’t everything we’d hoped, but it was still way better than 2020. I imagine the new year will let us down in some ways as well, but I always think the start of a new year is a good cause for celebration. And for me, the year brought a new, fun career in real estate, some remarkable blog subjects, and a passel of lovely new followers.

So I raise my glass to you all and wish for us a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful new year. May 2022 bring us many beautiful things like art and dance and music and fascinating places and cute animals and interesting people and fashion and bling and laughs and Etsy fails (and Etsy successes) and good surprises!

Now, it’s time for my annual New Year’s song. Sing along if you know the words!

My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you

For strength of your hand

That is loving and giving

And a happy new year

With love overflowing

With joy in our hearts

For the blessed new year Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

For us all who are gathered here

And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year All of those who are hither and yonder

With love in our hearts

We grow fonder and fonder

Hail to those who we hold so dear

And hail to those who are gathered here And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year

Happy new year! Written by Peggy Lee and Paul William Roger Horner

Happy New Year, my friends.

Much love,

Donna