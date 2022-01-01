My dear lovelies,
It’s midnight in New York, and I want to once again say thank you for a great blogging year.
2021 started with hope. Hope of vaccines, which did eventually materialize and which have done wonders for the mortality rate of Covid, hope that we could once again safely leave our houses, hope for a year of getting reacquainted with those we’d been missing. And while some of that worked out more or less the way we’d hoped, we find ourselves in the midst of yet another wave of Covid infection. (I, myself, tested positive a few days ago, and am currently a phlegmmy mess. Thanks to the vaccine and booster, though, I’m only moderately miserable, not dying). On the up side, we felt less disconnected from the world thanks in part to the roughly 3,000,000 calls we received regarding our car’s extended warranty… We also successfully landed an unmanned craft on Mars, Tom Brady won some more shit, Britney got free, and The Great British Baking Show continued to offer comfort and carbs.
Yes, maybe 2021 wasn’t everything we’d hoped, but it was still way better than 2020. I imagine the new year will let us down in some ways as well, but I always think the start of a new year is a good cause for celebration. And for me, the year brought a new, fun career in real estate, some remarkable blog subjects, and a passel of lovely new followers.
So I raise my glass to you all and wish for us a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful new year. May 2022 bring us many beautiful things like art and dance and music and fascinating places and cute animals and interesting people and fashion and bling and laughs and Etsy fails (and Etsy successes) and good surprises!
Now, it’s time for my annual New Year’s song. Sing along if you know the words!
My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you
For strength of your hand
That is loving and giving
And a happy new year
With love overflowing
With joy in our hearts
For the blessed new year
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
For us all who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
All of those who are hither and yonder
With love in our hearts
We grow fonder and fonder
Hail to those who we hold so dear
And hail to those who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
Happy new year!
Written by Peggy Lee and Paul William Roger Horner
Happy New Year, my friends.
Much love,
Donna
January 1, 2022 at 9:54 am
HAPPY NEW YEAR my friend.
January 1, 2022 at 11:27 am
Happy New Year to you and beloved!!
January 1, 2022 at 12:25 pm
Happy New Year to all 7000 plus members of this group. — Hal
January 1, 2022 at 2:34 pm
Happy New Year, thanks for posting every day of the year, and take care of yourself, as I’m sure you are.
