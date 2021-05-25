Bunny the Talking Dog

Today, thanks to friend and neighbor, J, we’re checking out the amazing sheepadoodle (is that really a thing?), Bunny. Bunny is plenty cute, but what makes her extra special is that Bunny has learned to talk. Well, type, really. Either way, it’s pretty incredible.

One of TikTok’s hottest stars, Bunny uses augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) buttons in order to use human words to communicate with her human, Alexis Devine. The talking dog started with the basics: walk, food, treat, and the like. But recently, she has started asking deeper, more existential questions.

“Dog what dog is?”

“Dog why?”

“Dog is friend?”

(Looking in mirror) “Who is this?”

She is also expressing concern for her friends and people. So sweet! Bunny also likes to talk about the household cat, though what the cat thinks about all that is still unknown. If Abby could communicate, I’m pretty sure her thoughts would sound more like this.

You can follow the incredible Bunny (and her people) on her website and on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.