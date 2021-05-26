My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Unlikely Soulmates

by 4 Comments

Elicia Edijanto

Hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, artist Elicia Edijanto creates beautiful, moody, predominantly black-and-white paintings putting unexpected creatures together in harmony. Exploring the relationship between children (and adults’ child selves) and nature, her artworks feel like illustrations from children’s stories that I, for one, want to read. Her depictions of children and wild animals truly capture my imagination, and make me feel hope for our future.

“Nature inspires me a lot. I hope my art will serve their purposes, remind us of how is human-nature relationship supposed to be, beautiful, harmonious, and living side by side.Using only black watercolour (mostly), I try to create unique relationship between human and nature. My subject are often children and animal because they are honest, sincere, unprejudiced and unpretentious. It will be easier for people to feel the emotions.”

By examining the unique connection between children and animals, Edijanto gives me hope that maybe there’s a way through our planet’s current difficulties, and the next generation is the key.

“There’s an innate relationship between children and the animal kingdom. Our children sing songs about animals, they have toy animals, they have books about animals and they dream about animals.”

You can follow Elicia Edijanto on BigCartel and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Unlikely Soulmates

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 26, 2021 at 6:50 am

    These paintings are absolutely beautiful. They are dream-like with their use of soft, misty textures and partial silhouette but there is also something haunting about them – in a good way. Like you, I’d love to see a children’s book with these illustrations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    May 26, 2021 at 7:37 am

    I love simple and these are just beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois
    May 26, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Oh, Donna–these are all so beautiful. I thought I had a favorite…no. I love too many of them. They are gorgeous.

    Like

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    May 26, 2021 at 9:46 am

    I bet they are a lot harder to do than it seems just looking at them. Great stiff — Love all of them – Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.