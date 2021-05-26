Unlikely Soulmates

Elicia Edijanto

Hailing from Jakarta, Indonesia, artist Elicia Edijanto creates beautiful, moody, predominantly black-and-white paintings putting unexpected creatures together in harmony. Exploring the relationship between children (and adults’ child selves) and nature, her artworks feel like illustrations from children’s stories that I, for one, want to read. Her depictions of children and wild animals truly capture my imagination, and make me feel hope for our future.

“Nature inspires me a lot. I hope my art will serve their purposes, remind us of how is human-nature relationship supposed to be, beautiful, harmonious, and living side by side.Using only black watercolour (mostly), I try to create unique relationship between human and nature. My subject are often children and animal because they are honest, sincere, unprejudiced and unpretentious. It will be easier for people to feel the emotions.”

By examining the unique connection between children and animals, Edijanto gives me hope that maybe there’s a way through our planet’s current difficulties, and the next generation is the key.

“There’s an innate relationship between children and the animal kingdom. Our children sing songs about animals, they have toy animals, they have books about animals and they dream about animals.”

You can follow Elicia Edijanto on BigCartel and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.